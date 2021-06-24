Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
TransACT Parent Notices Now Integrates with Student Information Systems

Public School Districts Only

The Nebraska Department of Education is proud to partner with TransACT ParentNotices to support Nebraska school districts for the 2021-2022 school year. All districts can integrate their student roster data with ParentNotices to send notices directly to parents’ email or cell phone and receive a read receipt. This additional feature will streamline parent communication for all notices required by federal programs and IDEA as well as a number of general school letters. Communication can be sent in English or 21 other languages. See the TransACT ParentNotices Info Sheet with sign up link.

