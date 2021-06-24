Dr. Gergory Jantz offers top rated depression treatment options at The Center a Place of Hope

EDMONDS, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gregory Jantz, Ph.D., is a widely renowned eating disorder expert, a state-trained chemical dependency consultant, and a licensed mental health therapist. Dr. Jantz is also an extremely well-known specialist of depression, anxiety, technology addiction, and abuse who invented Whole Person Care in the 1980s, as well as a go-to media outlet specialist on such matters who has been featured in major media forms such as CNN, FOX, ABC, CBS, and others. He is a major advocate and innovator in the field of mental health, using a wide range of therapies such as diet, rest, spiritual consulting, and sophisticated DBT approaches. Throughout a thirty-year long period of time, Dr. Jantz perfected his whole “person care” while also dedicating his time and effort into helping people and providing them with better opportunities. The effort that Dr. Jantz has put forth into helping others has provided a turning point for many, changing their lives for the better. During his years in the field, Dr. Jantz got to meet equally skilled and renown professionals with whom he would start his counseling center. Dr. Jantz is the founder of The Center • A Place of HOPE, which is labeled as being one of the 10 leading depression treatment centers in the country. He has approximately 40 titles to his credit, including Five Keys to Raising Boys, Don't Call It Love, and his most recent, Healing Depression for Life. Another one of Dr. Jantz’s many successful attempts at helping people overcome all forms of anxiety, among other things, is through his book “The Anxiety Reset: A Life-Changing Approach to Overcoming Fear, Stress, Worry, Panic Attacks, OCD and More” in which he follows an approach of, first of all, identifying the issue and the underlying reasons behind it. Following that, Dr. Jantz moves to the common myths associated with the forms of anxiety after which he moves to the catalysts and causes that trigger anxiety, and how to deal with these causes. By analyzing the anxiety, Dr. Jantz moves to potential cures that can serve as alternatives to medication, since the latter has not only pros but also cons. The remaining parts of the group focus on, first of all, the way for one to become more optimistic by developing their “optimism muscle”, after which, secondly, he moves to eating habits that improve one’s emotional health. Last but not least, Dr. Jantz mentions in this book how one can get started on a personal anxiety reset plan, which is a way for one to gradually let go of what was causing the anxiety instead of just ignoring it altogether. Throughout the book, all the answers, theories, and mental health guides and suggestions are supported by a number of real-life stories and also up-to-date scientific research to support Dr. Jantz’s arguments and solutions.

Back to Dr. Jantz’s center, a recent study conducted by the Newsmax group states that A Place of Hope's Center for Counseling and Health Resources was ranked number 1 for depression therapy. The poll, which was centered around patient suggestions and online research, identified the top ten private depression treatment institutions in the United States. Dr. Jantz, who is a qualified mental health expert and a best-selling author, founded the Center and included a number of other well-known professionals so that they can identify, which also offers treatment programs for eating disorders, OCD, PTSD, anxiety, sex addiction, and other concerns.

The Center for Counseling and Health Resources takes a holistic approach to treating depression and other mental illnesses. Patients at The Center benefit from a personalized treatment plan and a multidisciplinary team of experts that can investigate the psychological, emotional, spiritual, intellectual, dietary, and relationship difficulties at hand. The Center's partial hospitalization/day treatment program achieves in four weeks of six-day-a-week involvement what one hour of weekly outpatient treatment would require a year or more to achieve. To put it simply, the center offers a number of therapy programs which are done collectively in one treatment plan. Since mental health has a big impact on all aspects of life, A Place of Hope’s Center for Counseling and Health Resources treats provides treatment that combines counseling sessions, talk therapy sessions, appropriate medication, motivational tapes, and other materials. By giving priority to all these steps, and by carefully examining the patients’ reactions and improvement, the professionals working in the center are granted the chance to make a change in the behavior of their patients. Since this kind of treatment focuses on all aspects of the patients’ lives, the professionals at the center examine each case independently, since people are different from each other, so that they can tailor the treatment to specifically fit each patient and, consequently, help them improve and get their life back.

What gives A Place of Hope's Center for Counseling and Health Resources its effectiveness, however, is not only its carefully tailored approaches and treatments, but also the professionals delivering these treatments. These professionals range from therapists to pastors and ministers, which is completely dependent on the patient’s needs. For treating disorders, the patient would get therapy and counseling from one of the professional therapists there. For spiritual healing, however, the patients would get help from professionals such as pastors and ministers, which would help the patients replenish the spiritual aspect of their health.

By undergoing all these treatments simultaneously, patients manage to improve in a shorter period of time than the one they would need with traditional weekly therapy sessions. On top of that, patients would be able to resume their day to day activities without having to be afraid of or worry about anxiety and/or any other kind of disorder they might have because, after their treatment at the center, they would be able to face them head on and even easily overcome them. For more information, visit www.https://www.aplaceofhope.com