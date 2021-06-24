Santa Clara County courts extend $0 bail order until 2022

The Santa Clara County Superior Court has extended into next year its emergency $0 bail schedule, meant to slow the influx of low-level arrestees from crowding South Bay jails and increasing COVID-19 risks, officials announced Wednesday.
