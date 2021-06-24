Jackie Roberts of Eureka Happy Dog Is Proud to Have Won Times Standard Readers Choice Best of the North Coast 2021

EUREKA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Winner of the 2020 Nextdoor Favorite Doggy Day Care and Boarding Facility and nominated for the Best of Humboldt 2021 Readers’ Choice for Doggy Day Care and Boarding in the North Coast Journal, Eureka Happy Dog has been announced as Winner of the Times Standard Readers’ Choice Best of the North Coast for Favorite Doggy Day Care and Boarding Facility. With plenty of options to choose from, customers and readers have consistently picked Eureka Happy Dog as the place they trust to care for their dogs.

Winning the award any year is a rewarding experience, but with the challenges of the previous year, it was especially gratifying. The resilience of the staff has been impressive. The recognition isn’t good just for Eureka Happy Dog itself but is a boost to the community as well. Spreading a sense of well- being and happiness to others in the community through a shared love of animals and a sense of shared caretaking helps to foster a feeling of togetherness. When any business in the area makes its customers feel good, it has a positive ripple effect for the people and other businesses nearby. It adds a little something special, though, when that business is about taking care of our beloved pets. In addition to that, Eureka Happy Dog helps with numerous causes in the community through a fund it set up with the Humboldt Area Foundation. Jackie, the owner at Happy Dog, also donates to various organizations that help with children’s causes, human rights, feeding the hungry, and animal rights locally and nationally.

Eureka Happy Dog Day Care and Boarding had its start in 1998 in Humboldt County, as the first alternative style doggy day care and boarding facility of its kind in the North Coast area. Happy Dog’s beginning was inspired by the wish of its original owners to create a place where they would feel comfortable leaving their own dogs. With that guiding principle in mind, Eureka Happy Dog was “built from the ground up with your dog in mind.” The dedicated staff of dog lovers have always focused on meeting the needs of each dog. Their team knows that every animal from pup to senior, whether very active or shy, has its own personality. This alternative style of boarding and doggy day care has proved quite successful in making dogs happy.

At Happy Dog Day Care and Boarding, Jackie and her staff take pride in making sure that dogs are not just comfortable but happy when in their care. With first-class facilities and a team of people that genuinely loves dogs, any dog will have a great time being there. There are seven main play areas, as well as some non-group areas, featuring ForeverLawn K-9 grass, so that the dogs can be around friends that match their level of sociability and activity. The staff always makes sure that it takes time to gradually introduce the dogs to each other, so that the dogs can make new friends as they feel comfortable. For all the dogs that board with Happy Dog, they get to end a day of exercise and playtime with a relaxing night in their spacious kennels on heated floors and with soothing music piped in. Happy Dog is proud to serve Canidae All Life Stages Four Protein and All Life Stages Chicken and Rice. If any dog needs special food prepared, the staff can assist with that at no extra charge. They will also see to administering a dog’s medication for the duration of its stay. Happy Dog has a start-of-the-art security system with night hours observation to ensure the safety of everyone at all times. For more information, visit https://www.eurekahappydog.com/

