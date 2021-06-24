PetDine Hires New Quality Assurance Manager
Tirrel Miller to Ensure Highest Quality Standards Met for Pets
Quality is at the center of everything we do. Delivering the highest quality products for our clients, and ultimately our beloved pets, will always take top priority. ”FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PetDine, a leading manufacturer of private-label pet products, announced that it has hired Tirrel Miller as its new Quality Assurance Manager. High quality standards is one of PetDine’s foundational core values and Miller’s role will be to ensure better, healthier and safer practices in caring for pets.
— Preston Munsch, PetDine CEO
PetDine produces customized pet products, soft chews, powder supplements and liquid food toppers for its private-label clients. The company recently opened a second manufacturing facility, making it possible for PetDine to double production capacity. As Quality Assurance Manager, Miller will support PetDine’s growth and expansion by maintaining rigorous and comprehensive food safety and quality standards in all company practices. Safe Quality Food (SQF) code is achieved when a company demonstrates exceptional quality control and food safety practices, as determined by a third-party auditor. PetDine follows SQF code to offer the highest quality in all its pet product manufacturing services, which Miller will assist in meeting certifications.
“Quality is at the center of everything we do,” said Preston Munsch, PetDine CEO. “PetDine is at the forefront of the fast-paced, ever-growing pet products industry. Delivering the highest quality products for our clients, and ultimately our beloved pets, will always take top priority. Tirrel will be instrumental in PetDine providing the best end results for our furry friends.”
Having worked in quality assurance and food safety in some capacity for the past 10 years, Miller has seen firsthand the way quality management systems minimize risk and help everyone achieve higher standards. She earned a master’s degree in food science and human nutrition from Colorado State University. Miller first implemented quality control practices by developing and operating her own mobile food business. From there, she implemented quality management systems at Noosa Yoghurt and NSF International and was the environmental health specialist for Larimer County.
“I believe strongly in the right and best kind of nutrition for all—humans and animals,” said Tirrel Miller, PetDine Quality Assurance Manager. “It’s so refreshing to be a part of a company that has your pet’s best interest at heart and only gives them the finest.”
Miller has a passion for the outdoors and loves spending her free time in Colorado’s mountains. She can be found mountain biking and rock climbing whenever possible.
For more information on PetDine or its new Quality Assurance Manager, please contact Justin Boling at 970.692.6134 or justin@petdinellc.com. Additional information about PetDine can be found at PetDinellc.com.
ABOUT PETDINE
PetDine is a private-label manufacturer that helps entrepreneurs capitalize on opportunities through the development of custom functional pet products. From sourcing the finest ingredients to utilizing the highest quality standards, the company focuses on keeping pets happy and healthy. Its private-label pet products span soft chews, liquid food toppers, powders and natural animal chews. PetDine works with clients to customize products while meeting their requirements for price, positioning and safety. For more information about PetDine, visit PetDineLLC.com.
