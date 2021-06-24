Mark Enlow of Enlow and Associates Discusses Cannabis Expansion in 2021
Mark Enlow of Enlow and Associates recently discussed cannabis expansion in 2021.
The cannabis industry is booming, and much of that is due to the pandemic we've been facing for more than a year and a half,”SANTA ROSA, , CA, USA, June 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cannabis industry is one of few that were positively affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Mark Enlow of Enlow and Associates recently discussed recent growth in the cannabis industry as well as projected growth for the coming years.
"The cannabis industry is booming, and much of that is due to the pandemic we've been facing for more than a year and a half," Mark Enlow said. "Lockdowns, increased stress due to the pandemic, and increased health concerns have led citizens to seek the assistance of cannabis; medical and recreational."
Enlow explained that much of this growth can be attributed to cannabis businesses being considered essential throughout the pandemic. This was a major step in the legitimacy of the cannabis industry. A recent article published by Castus Global stated that the cannabis market in the United States is expected to continue growing more than 181 percent over the course of the next three years. It is projected to become a $130 billion dollar industry by then.
"We think this pandemic, and cannabis services being deemed essential, will lead to more states decriminalizing marijuana," Mark Enlow said. "The industry hopes to see more legislation favoring cannabis use and legalization."
Cannabis has been proven to help countless individuals throughout this pandemic. The drastically increased demand for cannabis products in early 2020 has shown that many citizens use cannabis regularly and plan to do so in the coming years.
Another major trend and expansion seen in the industry in 2021 is that of edible cannabis products becoming more popular than ever before. The industry has seen individuals trade dried flower and leaf products for edible ones. This is mostly attributed to edible products having no harmful effects on the respiratory system. Respiratory health has become an increased concern around the globe due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"CBD has now become relatively mainstream, and we can only expect that THC products will follow suit," Mark Enlow said. "A recent study showed that roughly 70 percent of Americans support the legalization of cannabis. This is the highest percentage the industry has seen regarding the issue of legalization."
Mark Enlow concluded that the growth of the cannabis industry in 2021 can be partly attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, it is also due to recent political changes, growth and effectiveness of CBD products, and a number of other new developments regarding cannabis products.
Enow and Associates is a company famous for helping businesses hire top-level executives. Enlow and his team are predicting they will be assisting far more clients in the cannabis industry in the coming years.
