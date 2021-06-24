Polkadoge, a memecoin on Polkadot Network Launches Multichain NFT Marketplace

/EIN News/ -- SINGAPORE, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The NFT marketplace is gradually gaining traction with the fast adoption of decentralized finance (DeFi) and decentralized apps (DApps). The marketplace brings exciting opportunities for crypto investors and enthusiasts.



In a bid to further offer exciting opportunities to crypto enthusiasts, the team at Polkadoge is pleased to announce the launching of its NFT marketplace on Binance Smart Chain Polygon and Xdia Chain.

Polkadoge is a unique meme coin on the Polkadot Network. The token is as a result of the combination of Polka+Doge. While there are several fake projects on the blockchain using the name "Polkadoge," what distinguishes this project from the fake ones is the fact that Polkadoge belongs to the Polkadot family.

Polkadoge started on the Ethereum network and will create bridge to move ERC-20 Polkadoge token to Polkadot network. The movement makes it easy for crypto enthusiasts to trade the token on Uniswap. Plus, Polkadoge is an ERC-20 compatible meme token, so it is easy to be listed on different exchanges.

What You Stand To Gain With Polkadoge

Rewards And Liquidity

Once you purchase the Polkadoge token, you will receive 1% reward for holding the token. Similarly, 3% is channeled to a liquidity pool to support the community. The liquidity pool has been locked for 3 months for easy movement of the liquidity to the Polkadot Network.

100% Community Focus

Polkadoge is a 100% community focus token with the intention of bringing as many people as possible on board to benefit from the crypto ecosystem. The team at Polkadoge regularly conduct or organize airdrops and giveaways to reward loyal users.

How To Buy PolkaDoge

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to buy the Polkadoge token:

You can buy directly by going to Uniswap , or if you are using mobile phone then follow below step.

The first step is to install Trust Wallet on your internet-enabled device. Follow the instructions on the Trust Wallet website for the installation.

Once the wallet has been installed on your phone, the next step is to send ETH to your wallet from any exchange.

The next step is to add Polkadoge (PDOGE) to your wallet.

Connect your Trust Wallet to Uniswap exchange.

Swap the ETH already in the wallet for PDOGE. Confirm your order with 5% slippage at checkout.

About Polkadoge

Polkadoge is the first meme token on the Polkadot Network. Polkadoge is part of the Polkadot family. The project is a combination of Polka and Doge token. The Polkadot Network supports multichain; as such, it became easy for Polkadoge to migrate from Ethereum network to Polkadot Network. As a member of the Polkadoge community, as long as you buy and hold the Polkadoge token, you will earn 1% from every transaction on the network. However, before you purchase the token, ensure you use 5% slippage to checkout your order.

Polkadoge promises to be exciting as it can process more than 1000 transactions in a second. Compared to Dogecoin, the latter takes around one minute to facilitate 1000 transactions. In essence, Polkadoge enables a decentralized marketplace where users are in control of their transactions.

The team at Polkadoge is talented. The team comprises experienced blockchain and technology experts with vast years of experience in the Fintech industry.

Social Links:

Telegram Channel: https://t.me/polkadogee

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/polkadoge/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/polkadogee

Contract Address: https://etherscan.io/address/0x339a112b5919bcf5311cda0fe176cc69b67008cc

Media Contact: