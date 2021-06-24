Scott Zack Michigan Celebrates Growth of Enterprise in Michigan and Globally
Michigan businessman Scott Zack applauds growing rates of entrepreneurship both locally and around the world.DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As new business applications hit an all-time high, global enterprise is fighting back after a thoroughly difficult year. A renowned entrepreneur from the metropolitan Detroit area, Michigan native Scott Zack celebrates this growth in trade, including locally and further afield.
"The events of the past year have been tough for many people, both personally and professionally," says Scott Zack, Michigan resident. Yet, the same period has still seen a boom in enterprise, according to the local business owner.
"The rate at which new companies have been established recently has far surpassed previous indicators," Zack goes on to reveal. "This applies not only locally and nationally, but worldwide, too," adds the seasoned entrepreneur.
Experts have predominantly attributed this flood of entrepreneurial endeavors to laid-off workers. These are primarily individuals who, having lost their jobs in the pandemic, have founded their own businesses.
A Financial Times report has explored this surge in entrepreneurship. It recorded the surge parallel to the development of the coronavirus pandemic throughout 2020. The report shows that last summer, an all-time high in new business applications was reached. "In the U.S., this involved a 95 percent overall increase compared to the same period in the previous year," points out Scott Zack.
Growth specifically in the businessman's home state of Michigan was largely on par with this as well, he notes. The same is reflected in Census Bureau data now publicly available online. Nationwide, this data shows that in July 2020 alone, applications for starting a business topped 550,000. "That's up from around 280,000 in July 2019," adds Zack.
Similar growth has also been reported in France, Japan, and Great Britain during the same period. However, no other nation has matched that seen in Michigan and elsewhere across the United States. Britain, for example, recorded a 30 percent increase. Japan and France, meanwhile, recorded increases of around 15 percent and 20 percent, respectively.
Michigan entrepreneur Scott Zack marks two decades in business
Scott Zack has now been in business for over two decades. A veteran entrepreneur, Zack has shared a wealth of enterprise-focused advice during this time. The expert has also routinely lent his support to those looking to follow in his illustrious footsteps. This includes analyzing the latest Michigan business opportunities, presenting the state's oldest university's Center for Entrepreneurship, and more.
Scott Zack, Michigan is a lifelong sports fan and an expert in the fields of chiropractic medicine and first aid. Here, topics further covered by the entrepreneur over the past 20 years include the value of first aid knowledge in the workplace and the burgeoning chiropractic software market. Likewise, he's explored the role of chiropractic care in professional sports and, last year, put forward specialist advice for maximized health amid the pandemic.
A proud Oakland County resident, Scott Zack Michigan has also showcased sports in Detroit and shared many of the city's best attractions.
