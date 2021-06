Smart ERP Solutions to Host a Two-Part PeopleSoft Learning Webinar Series

Smart ERP Solutions Steve Canter, Director of Global Service Delivery SmartERP Oracle Partner

SmartERP will host a webinar series to assist PeopleSoft users in learning more about powerful tools to enhance their organization's PeopleSoft applications

PLEASANTON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smart ERP Solutions, Inc. (SmartERP) announced they will host a two-part PeopleSoft learning webinar series. The webinar series will assist organizations in utilizing existing tools within their PeopleSoft applications to support them with alerting them to errors, changes, stalled transactions, and configuring properties of pages and fields of Classic and Fluid pages based on the organization's business requirements. The webinars will be presented by Steve Canter, Director of Global Service Delivery. The first webinar is Tuesday, June 29, 10 AM PST / 1 PM EST, and the second in the series will be presented Tuesday, July 27, 10 AM PST / 1 PM EST. Interested parties can register here The two webinars presented are as follows:Webinar 1: The Alerts Framework, a PeopleSoft Enterprise Component, enables you to alert your organization to errors, changes, and stalled transactions. It is a tool that is not limited to developers. If you can write a PeopleSoft Query, you can create an Alert. With alerts, you can scan PeopleSoft tables and receive alerts when exceptions are found. These alerts can include a link to the PeopleSoft page where you can review or correct the issue.Webinar 2: PeopleSoft Page and Field Configurator enables users to configure properties of pages and fields of Classic and Fluid pages based on their business requirements without the need for customization. Different configurations can even be applied to different Roles or Users to give different types of users a unique experience. Examples of configurable options include hiding a field or page, adding a default value to a field, making a field or page display only, or making a field mandatory. All of this and more can be done without any customization to the system."The Alert Framework and Page and Field Configurator are powerful tools that allow organizations to enhance their PeopleSoft applications without the need for custom development. Attendees of these two webinars will come away with the knowledge needed to begin using these tools within their organizations," said Steve Canter, Director of Global Service Delivery, Smart ERP Solutions.About the presenterSteve Canter has over 25 years of experience in the information technology industry. Mr. Canter has been responsible for delivering solutions to medium-sized and large organizations in various industries as a consultant and project manager. Mr. Canter also brings a unique perspective to SmartERP, spending over ten years as the CIO for a manufacturing and distribution company. During that period, he also helped shape product and customer service strategies at Microsoft and Oracle as a member of several customer advisory boards.About SmartERPFounded by Oracle/PeopleSoft veterans, Smart ERP Solutionsis a unique organization in the Enterprise Business Applications space providing innovative, cost-effective, and configurable solutions and a wide range of consulting services that efficiently extend the capabilities of ERP systems to meet specific business process needs. SmartERP enables clients to seamlessly integrate their people, processes, applications, and data, across an enterprise, enabling the organization to streamline its operations and support business growth. SmartERP application managed services can supplement an organization's staff, co-manage applications, or manage their entire set of PeopleSoft, EBS and JDE applications. SmartERP has solutions and services practices across multiple industries, including Public Sector, Financials, Recruiting, Technology, Manufacturing, Construction, and many more.