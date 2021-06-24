Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
AG Wilson leads letter aimed at protecting consumers

(COLUMBIA, S.C.) – June 24, 2021 – Attorney General Alan Wilson led a letter, along with 10 other attorneys general, to U.S. House leadership,  aimed at protecting consumers.

The “true lender” rule could affect anyone trying to borrow money, whether it’s to buy a house or to help their business.

“Striking down the OCC True Lender rule through the Congressional Review Act is bad for consumers and would restrict the OCC’s ability to address the true lender issue in the future,” Attorney General Wilson said.

You can read the letter here.

