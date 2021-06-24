Berkeley County Man Arrested on Child Sexual Abuse Material* Charges

(COLUMBIA, S.C.) – June 24, 2021 – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of Brian Charles Parker, 54, of Moncks Corner, S.C., on two charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors. Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Attorney General’s Office made the arrest. Investigators with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and U.S. Secret Service, all also members of the state’s ICAC Task Force, as well as the law enforcement division of Santee Cooper assisted with the investigation.

Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) which led them to Parker. Investigators state Parker distributed multiple files of child sexual abuse material.

Parker was arrested on June 23, 2021. He is charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree (§16-15-405), a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.

This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

Attorney General Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.

* Child sexual abuse material, or CSAM, is a more accurate reflection of the material involved in these heinous and abusive crimes. “Pornography” can imply the child was a consenting participant. Globally, the term child pornography is being replaced by CSAM for this reason.