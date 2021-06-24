Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 487 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,588 in the last 365 days.

Lucas County Juvenile Judge Appointed

Image of a woman with long, dark hair, wearing classes and a black blazer

Toledo Magistrate Linda Knepp was appointed to the Lucas County Juvenile Court and will take the bench July 6.

Image of a woman with long, dark hair, wearing classes and a black blazer

Toledo Magistrate Linda Knepp was appointed to the Lucas County Juvenile Court and will take the bench July 6.

Toledo Magistrate Linda Knepp has been appointed judge on the Lucas County Juvenile Court.

Gov. Mike DeWine appointed Judge-designate Knepp, who will assume office July 6, replacing Judge Connie Zemmelman, who retired.

Judge-designate Knepp must run for election in November 2022 to complete the unexpired term ending Jan. 4, 2025.

She has served as a magistrate at the Lucas County Probate Court since March 2020 and served earlier as an assistant prosecuting attorney in the Lucas County Juvenile Division.

Judge-designate Knepp received her bachelor’s degree from Wayne State University in Detroit and her law degree from the University of Toledo College of Law.

You just read:

Lucas County Juvenile Judge Appointed

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.