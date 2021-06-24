Lucas County Juvenile Judge Appointed

Toledo Magistrate Linda Knepp was appointed to the Lucas County Juvenile Court and will take the bench July 6.

Gov. Mike DeWine appointed Judge-designate Knepp, who will assume office July 6, replacing Judge Connie Zemmelman, who retired.

Judge-designate Knepp must run for election in November 2022 to complete the unexpired term ending Jan. 4, 2025.

She has served as a magistrate at the Lucas County Probate Court since March 2020 and served earlier as an assistant prosecuting attorney in the Lucas County Juvenile Division.

Judge-designate Knepp received her bachelor’s degree from Wayne State University in Detroit and her law degree from the University of Toledo College of Law.