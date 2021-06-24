Self-Adhesive Labels Market worth USD 76.42 billion by 2027 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

/EIN News/ -- New York, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Self-Adhesive Labels Market Overview: According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Self-Adhesive Labels Market Research Report, Compositions, Type, Application and Region - Forecast till 2027” The global market is projected to reach USD 76.42 billion by 2027 from an estimated USD 46.31 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2027.

Enhancing Features that Bolster Market Growth

As per the new MRFR report, there are numerous factors that are propelling the global self-adhesive labels market share. Some of these entail the growing awareness among consumers related to product content, high growth in logistics and transportation, strict government guidelines in the developing economies about food safety, swelling demand for consumer goods products, the presence of a flexible packaging industry, the growing popularity of these labels among manufacturers, and people’s increasing disposable income in developing countries. The additional factors adding to the global self-adhesive labels market value include the changing preference of manufacturers for effective and cost-efficient labeling that compel people to rely on modern labeling techniques, rise in the e-commerce industry, increase in the logistics and transportation industry, and the cost-effective prices of these adhesive labels. Besides, the growing demand for flexible packaging is the latest self-adhesive labels market trends.



Key Players

List of the leading companies profiled in the global self-adhesive labels market report include:

S&K LABEL spol

Mondi Group

Henkel AG & Co.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj

Royston Labels Ltd.

Coveris Holdings S.A.

Müroll GmbH

H.B. Fuller Company

CCL Industries Inc.

SVS Labels

Constantia Flexibles Group Gmbh

Americk Packaging Group

Avery Dennison Corporation

The global self-adhesive labels market is fragmented as well as competitive due to the presence of several international and domestic industry players. These players have encompassed an array of strategies to remain at the vanguard and also suffice the burgeoning needs of the consumers, including partnerships, collaborations, contracts, partnerships, launches, geographic expansions, joint ventures, and new product launches, and more. Additionally, they are also making big investments in R&D for strengthening their portfolios and also creating a hold in the market.



COVID-19 Analysis



During the COVID-19 pandemic there has been a growing need for self-adhesive labels for the burgeoning demand for medical and pharmaceutical products. Increased COVID-19 testing for instance has increased the need for apparatus and adhesive labels for identifying the test samples. Besides, there has been a noteworthy rise in the e-commerce industry owing to the government imposed lockdown that has boosted the product demand for labeling and packaging which in turn is boosting the growth of the self-adhesive labels market.

Market Segmentation



The MRFR report highlights an inclusive analysis of the global self-adhesive labels industry based on application, compositions, and type.

By compositions, the global self-adhesive labels market is segmented into face stock, adhesive layer, and release liner. Of these, the release liner compositions segment will lead the market over the forecast period.

By type, the global self-adhesive labels market is segmented into permanent and removal/temporary. Of these, the permanent labels type segment will dominate the market over the forecast period.

By application, the global self-adhesive labels market is segmented into pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, consumer goods, and others. Of these, the consumer goods application segment will spearhead the market over the forecast period while the food and beverage sector will grow at a high CAGR.





Regional Takeaway

North America to Precede Self-Adhesive Labels Market



Geographically, the global self-adhesive labels market is classified into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). Of these, North America will precede the market over the forecast period. High growth in pharmaceutical industry, large manufacturing base, growing e-commerce sector in the US, rise in disposable income, growing need for consumer goods, demand for consumables, packaged food and beverage, and ready to eat food due to the fast paced life of the working population, and strong demand from different end use sectors such as pharmaceuticals, e-commerce, packaging, and food and beverage, among others are adding to the global self-adhesive labels market growth in the region.

Europe to Have Second-Largest Share in Self-Adhesive Labels Market



In Europe, the global self-adhesive labels market is predicted to have the second-largest share over the forecast period. Consumers increasing awareness about the content of products like personal care products, cosmetics, and consumables and specifications about consumer goods such as packages, tools, electronics, and electrical appliances, and increasing demand from different end use industries such as food and beverages, electronics, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, and packaging are adding to the global self-adhesive labels market growth in the region.

APAC to Have Admirable Growth in Self-Adhesive Labels Market



In the APAC region, the global self-adhesive labels market is predicted to have admirable growth over the forecast period. Booming retail industry, growth of the e-commerce industry, increasing industrial activities, increase in spending capacity, changing lifestyle, high demand from the consumer goods industry in China, cost effectiveness, demand for product labeling from China and India, easy availability of raw materials, the increasing scope of applications of these labels in personal care industries, healthcare, and food and beverages industry, growing population, huge customer base for FMCG products and food and beverages, rising disposable income, industrialization, rising consumption of packaged products, and changing lifestyles are adding to the global self-adhesive labels market growth in the region. Japan, Indonesia, India, and China have the utmost market share.

South America to Have Healthy Growth in Self-Adhesive Labels Market



In South America, the global self-adhesive labels market is predicted to have healthy growth over the forecast period. Industrial development in Argentina and Brazil, increasing e-commerce sector, manufacturing bases, and other industrial activities are adding to the global self-adhesive labels market growth in the region.

MEA to Have Sound Growth in Self-Adhesive Labels Market



In the MEA, the global self-adhesive labels market is predicted to have sound growth over the forecast period. Extreme weather conditions, dependency on packaged food crops, and the demand for packed foods are adding to the global self-adhesive labels market growth in the region.

Industry Updates



May 2021- Catalent has invested in two Herma US wraparound labeling machines for the production of biologics which also includes COVID-19 vaccines.

Segmentation of Market covered in the research:

Information by Compositions (Release liner, adhesive layer, and face stock), Type (Removable and Permanent), Application (Consumer goods, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and others), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)





