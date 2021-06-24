Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 484 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,585 in the last 365 days.

Missing inmate returned to custody of NDCS

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (21-77)

CONTACT Laura Strimple, Chief of Staff

OFFICE 402-479-5713 | laura.strimple@nebraska.gov

 

June 23, 2021 (Lincoln, Neb.) – An inmate who went missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) on June 7, 2021 has been returned to the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS). Mia Montes #392262 was booked into the Lancaster County jail on June 18, 2021, prior to her return to NDCS.

Montes started her sentence on November 27, 2019. She was sentenced to four to eight years on charges out of Fillmore County that include multiple drug related charges as well as vehicle offenses, including driving under the influence. Montes has a parole eligibility date of September 13, 2021 and a tentative release date of September 13, 2023.

CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

###

You just read:

Missing inmate returned to custody of NDCS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.