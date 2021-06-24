LGBT Meeting Professionals Association Wraps Up Pride Month with Day of Diversity
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On June 30, 2021, the final day of Pride Month, LGBT MPA will close out Pride celebrations with a Day of Diversity. A global event of programming and entertainment-focused on nurturing, sustaining, and liberating experience creation through diversity. It aims to be the most diverse and comprehensive virtual festival for meeting/event professionals from across sectors.
Highlights from the event’s agenda includes “Liberating for All: The Future of Pride” a panel of Pride event leadership with Linda DeMarco - President, Boston Pride; Sue Doster – Co-Chair, NYC Pride; Lars Henriksen - Chair, Copenhagen Pride; Ashley Smith - President, Capital Pride and Rich Walczak – Executive Director, Miami Beach Pride.
When people and organizations do the right thing in support of equality with Apoorva Gandhi, Vice President for Multi-Cultural Affairs for Marriott International
Blind Ambition by Aaron Golub, who was born legally blind to become college football’s first legally blind player and now a free agent for the NFL.
Other programming for Day of Diversity will include overall themes of diversity, equality and inclusion (DEI) in the workplace and a celebration of Pride and its history. Some of the conferences to take place include “State of Crisis: Leveraging Meetings for Transgender Justice,” “Rolling out the Rainbow Carpet: Welcoming Diverse Groups to your Destination” and “When people and organizations do the right thing in support of equality.”
Networking opportunities during the event will be hosted at one of New York City’s premier event venues, Pier Sixty. The 3d environment created by NYC & Company and exVO will allow participants to explore, learn, and connect.
To register, visit www.lgbtmpa.com/day-of-diversity. Once registered, a video montage link will be provided to create an introductory video and start networking with other participants.
Participation will be donation-based.
For a detailed and updated agenda, as well as more information on speakers, speakers, content and event information, check out the organization’s website at www.lgbtmpa.com/day-of-diversity.
About the LGBT MPA
The LGBT MPA (www.lgbtmpa.com) is the first and only organization solely committed to the professional advancement of LGBT meeting professionals. Members of the LGBT MPA Board of Directors have years of experience and are devoted to networking, educating and mentoring to develop successful business leaders who continue the work of promoting the essential elements of inclusivity and diversity throughout the profession.
