Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market is Expected to Reach USD 63,109.7 Million by 2025, Growing at 6.32% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

/EIN News/ -- New York, US, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PPE Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Global PPE Market information by Product, by Industry, by Hazard and Region – forecast to 2027” the market valuation would reach over USD 63,109.7 MN by 2025, registering a 6.32% CAGR.

PPE Market Scope:

The COVID-19 disruptions impacted the global personal protective equipment market positively. Of course, on one side, the pandemic posed several challenges to industry players such as broken supply chains, logistic issues in delivering end products, and attracting workers from quarantines, wreaking havoc on the demand-supply dynamics. But on the other side, it significantly increased the demand for PPEs across the private and commercial sectors. The market is rapidly returning to normalcy post the lockdown mandates getting relaxed.

Dominant Key Players on PPE Market Covered Are:

Honeywell International Inc. (US)

ANSELL LTD (Australia)

3M (US)

Alpha Pro Tech (Canada)

Delta Plus Group (France)

Metric AG & Co. KG. (Germany)

MSA (US)

Kimberly-Clark Worldwide

Inc. (KCWW) (US)

Lakeland Inc. (US)

DuPont (US)

Radians Inc. (US)

Sioen Industries NV (Belgium)

Market USP exclusively encompassed:

PPE Market Drivers

The global personal protective equipment market to witness the steady growth. Factors such as rapid industrialization, urbanization, and population worldwide, act as major driving forces. Besides, stringent industrial safety regulations and the rising adoption of industrial safety products foster the PPE market size. Moreover, spurring growth in the automotive industries and construction sectors led by the rapid economic growth boost the PPE industry.

Increasing product developments and customization complying with stringent OSHA requirements and ANSI fall protection standards drive the demand in the market. Moreover, growing safety concerns across the industrial landscape escalate market growth. The PPE market has witnessed several developments over the past decade, such as the adoption of industrial safety solutions in various verticals, Industry 4.0, and the proliferation of industrial IoT (IIoT) solutions favoring the market growth.

Segmentation of Market covered in the research:

In its recent PPE market report forecast is segmented into product, industry, hazards, and regions.

The product segment is sub-segmented into protective clothing, hands & arm protection, foot & leg protection equipment, respiratory protection equipment, eye & face protection, head protection, and others. Of these, the hands & arm protection segment accounts for the largest market share.

The industry segment is sub-segmented into manufacturing, construction, chemicals, oil & gas, food, transportation, and others. The manufacturing segment derives the largest market share due to its vast PPE requirement to mitigate the risks associated with various industrial processes.

The hazards segment is sub-segmented into electrical, chemical, fire, biological, and others. Of these, the chemical segment accounts for the largest market share due to the hazards involved in chemical processes, such as skin & eye irritation, organ damage, respiratory problems, fire & smoke-related injuries, and can even cause cancer.

Regional Segmentation

North America holds the largest share in the global PPE market mainly due to the presence of well-developed infrastructure and major industry players in this region. Major PPE Manufacturers in the region closely work with key safety industry standard-setting groups and trade associations to improve the PPE kits' productivity, providing enormous growth opportunities. The North American personal protective equipment market is anticipated to maintain its market position throughout the assessment period.

Europe acquires the second position globally in terms of personal protective equipment market revenues. Factors such as the rising use of PPEs due to widespread awareness of public safety and favorable government policies boost the region's personal protective equipment market share. Moreover, increased R&D investments to improve the productivity of PPE kits.

Also, the resurging economy is playing a causal role in influencing the current PPE market growth in the region, increasing consumer purchasing power. Additionally, the rising demand for personal protective equipment from the commercial sector and public security sectors escalates the growth rate of the market.

The Asia Pacific region is witnessing a spurring rise in the personal protective equipment market value. The region attracts major foreign investors with its raw material advantage and the ample availability of cost-competitive workforces. Furthermore, advancements in manufacturing techniques and improved technical infrastructure drive regional market growth.

Industry Trends

Rising uses of PPEs in health care settings such as hospitals, clinics, and research labs, as a barrier between viral & bacterial contaminants and skin, mouth, nose, or eyes increases the market size dynamically.

Also, the increasing adoption of PPEs in protecting patients at high risk of contracting infections from exposure to substances and infectious material brought in by visitors and healthcare workers influences the market share. On the other hand, price volatility and the demand-supply gap in raw materials required for the manufacturing PPE is a major factor impeding the market growth.

Impact of Covid-19 Analysis on PPE Market

