Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market to reach USD 237.81 billion by 2027 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

/EIN News/ -- New York, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Overview: According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Research Report, Technology , Usage Feature, End-Users and Region - Forecast till 2027” The market is projected to reach USD 237.81 billion by 2027 from an estimated USD 110.2 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 12.93% from 2021 to 2027.

Market Analysis

During the projected period, the anti-counterfeit packaging market is predicted to grow at an exponential rate. Two primary variables have the potential to drive market expansion. In recent years, the pharmaceutical industry has suffered massive losses as a result of counterfeiting activities. The use of counterfeit pharmaceuticals can have serious consequences for patients' lives.

In addition, various government policies and efforts are promoting the market growth. In addition, anti-counterfeit technologies are widely used in the food packaging business, which is a significant driver of the anti-counterfeit packaging market.

However, several factors are expected to impede the growth of the anti-counterfeit industry. One of the greatest impediments is consumers' lack of awareness. Consumers, particularly in undeveloped and poor countries, are unaware of the ill practices of counterfeit products. Furthermore, the increasing globalization of the retail industries would stifle market expansion. This would raise the rate of counterfeiting in numerous products, which would have a detrimental impact on the market.



Dominant Key Players on Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market covered are:

Avery Dennison Corporation (U.S.)

E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company (U.S.)

CCL Industries Inc. (Canada)

3M Company (U.S.)

Zebra Technologies Corporation (U.S.)

Sicpa Holding SA (Switzerland)

Alpvision SA (Switzerland)

Authentix Inc. (U.K.)

Applied Dna Sciences Inc. (U.S.)

Savi Technology Inc. (U.S.)

Advanced Track & Trace S.A. (France)

Ampacet Corporation (U.S.)

Tracelink Inc. (U.S.)

Atlantic Zeiser GmbH (Germany)

Impinj Inc. (U.S.).



Competitive Landscape

Various prominent players have an impact on the growth of the global anti-counterfeit packaging market. To expand their enterprises and saturate the market, they collaborate, launch new items, acquire mergers, and so on.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market

The outbreak of COVID-19 disease has significantly hampered global economic growth. Due to the use of lockdown in several countries for a few months, several production units were forced to close. However, the rapid shift to online platforms has aided the market's recovery. These reasons raised the manufacturers' demand for anti-counterfeit devices. However, prominent players in the anti-counterfeit packaging industry are projected to increase the market in the approaching years.

Market Segmentation

The global anti-counterfeit product packaging market has been segmented into end-users, technology, and useful feature.

On the basis of end-users, the global anti-counterfeit packaging market has been divided into consumer goods, food and beverages, healthcare, apparel, consumer goods, automotive, etc.

On the basis of the technology, the global anti-counterfeit packaging market has been divided into labels, holograms, barcodes, FRID, and others. In this segment, the RFID category is anticipated to dominate the market during the review period. It is efficient in capturing and verifies the information that has been given in the tag of the product.

On the basis of usage features, the global anti-counterfeit packaging market has been divided into tamper evidence, track and trace, forensic markers, overt, covert, and others. The track and trace segment leads the market and recorded rapid growth. It is easily applicable in numerous types of packaging items. It is one of the growing technologies in the future period.



Regional Analysis

The global anti-counterfeit product packaging market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.

During the projected period, the Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the anti-counterfeit packaging market. Consumers are now aware of counterfeit products. They always double-check the product's specifications before consuming it.

In 2016, Europe and North America had significant growth. Key players and manufacturing firms boosted growth in countries such as the United States and Canada. They are also working to establish eco-friendly and sustainable market solutions. It contributes to consumer trust and expands the anti-counterfeit product packaging market.

Other countries in the rest of the world will grow at a slower pace. It's due to a lack of technological advancements. Consumers are also unaware of how to distinguish between genuine and counterfeit products, among other things.

Segmentation of Market covered in the research:

Information by Technology (Barcode, Labels, RFID, Holograms), Usage Feature (Track & Trace, Tamper Evidence, Overt, Covert, Forensic Markers), End-Users and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World)



