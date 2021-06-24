Complete Solutions Announces new Cloud Services for Small Businesses

Completesol Logo Cloud Backup Service IT Managed Service Remote Working Solution Completesol New Offers

Complete Solutions is gearing up with two new cloud-based services and a 15% discount for new installations

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY, USA, June 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Complete Solutions is an IT company based in Piscataway, Middlesex, NJ that offers computer services such as Computer Installation, Network Consulting, Network Security, Hardware & Software Upgrades, Business Continuity Planning, Offsite Data Backup Solution, Managed IT Solutions & Services and Cloud Backup Services to businesses based in Middlesex, Somerset, Union, Morris, Monmouth, Essex, and Hunterdon.

Founded by a young entrepreneur Syed A. Mumtaz, (who has 15+ years of working experience in top companies like IBM, Merrill Lunch, and Dress Barn,) Complete Solutions delas in computer technologies and complex algorithms to help with the routine operations of the business associations. From install/setup/maintain servers to business continuity planning, security assessment to offline data backup, they provide solutions under one roof.

Complete Solutions has recently announced a 15% discount (till August end) on new computer installation, network consulting & installations, network security assessment, offsite data backup and computer network managed services.

It has also launched two new cloud-based services viz.

- Cloud Backup for Data & Server

- Cloud-Managed Antivirus/Malware Software Solutions for Desktop and Laptops

with a view to help their clients with better data storage and data security.

Mr. Mumtaz, shared his excitement about this offer as a token of appreciation for his current clientele for their continued support during pandemic and choosing Complete Solutions for their IT related needs.This discount is valid till August month-end only.

Mr. Mumtaz said, "We feel proud to introduce our two new powerful cloud-based services. It is a need of the hour where a pandemic has pushed us to work from home. Cloud-based backup offers more freedom to customers to access the data from anywhere with better protection and less downtime. All in all, cloud-based services are more affordable & secure and in this competitive world, using the latest technologies give an extra edge to businesses over their competitors,"

Remote Working Solutions

Due to pandemic situation, many businesses have been forced to shut down their offices and are operating with full capacity from their homes. However, coordinating with distributed workforce while they work from home simultaneously is a full time task in itself and can often creates chaos if not handled properly leading to dissatisfied clients and fall in business. To handle such situations, Complete Solutions is offering a set of new services focused to provide breathing spaces and easy coordination to such business. Their services for remote working or working-from-home includes setup for virtual conferencing and communications, security from malware and viruses, consolidated sources and multiple level backups, disaster recovery, remote desktop solutions, strengthening security and ensuring positive remote employee experiences.

Cloud Backup Services For Small Businesses

With the rise in the virtual business landscape, organizations have to operate online using a great volume of critical information and data that make data storage and security a crucial part of business operation. Cloud backup allows organizations to store their critical data on a remote server that can be restored in case of system failure because of natural disasters or any other reason.

How does Cloud Backup help?

• Safeguard data: Data storage on a physical location can be easily stolen and damaged, whereas cloud backup has nothing to do with physical location and elements. It has become necessity for medium and large-scale organizations.

• Easy data recovery: Cloud-backed up data can be easily restored. It saves time, energy, and money as loss of critical data can interrupt the whole system and collapse it.

• No worry about disasters: Even in the case of natural disasters, organizations can easily access their data without waiting for things to come back to normal.

• Flexibility: Cloud backup offers flexibility to increase and decrease storage space. This option is not available with physical storage of data on CD, hard drives, or tape.

• Less chance of data loss: As data is stored in the cloud, it can be managed more easily. Clients don’t need to worry about stealing data that happens more frequently with the traditional way of data storage.

Along with this, cloud backup is a user-friendly and cost-effective way of storing data. This new cloud backup for data and server service will help our customers to have secure data storage with the above benefits.

Cloud Based Antivirus/Malware Software

Cloud based antivirus/ malware software is an effective way of maximizing organization security. Organizations that desire complete protection of their workstations and servers require up-to-date antivirus that can proactively scan the systems and keep the viruses away. Cloud-managed antivirus constantly updates and offers protection to systems and servers by blocking threats, viruses, and malware to access the system.

• Better security: Traditional antivirus cannot offer proper security if not updated properly that is a time-consuming process as it slows down the system and drains resources. Cloud-managed antivirus is easy to update, so offer better security.

• Reduces resource drain: A cloud-managed antivirus reduces the system resource draining. Scanning of a system with cloud-managed antivirus is easy and lightweight that does not affect the system speed. Along with this, it offers better accuracy. The customers can schedule the scans at their convenience without affecting work hours.

• Cost-effective: Cloud-managed antivirus/ malware software solution is more cost-effective than traditional antivirus.