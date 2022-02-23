DataRebels becomes the first Authorized Training Partner to sign up with Data Vault Alliance

Become a Data Rebel! DVA Logo Cindi Meyersohn Headshot

DataRebels becomes the first Authorized Training Partner with DVA after signing the ATP agreement.

I’ve come to know Cindi as a leader, an adept Architect, and someone you can trust to tell you when your team or project is going astray. A solutions architect who has actually lived the work.” — Troy Belanger, DV 2 Solution Architect

VIENNA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DataRebels LLC becomes the first authorized training partner (ATP) for Data Vault Alliance (DVA). This enables DataRebels LLC to continue offering the coveted Data Vault 2.0 (DV 2.0) certifications to IT professionals interested in analytics solutions.

"DataRebels was founded in 2017 to help organizations build sustainable long-term analytics solutions despite the constantly shifting landscape of technology in the last few years. We have found that the Data Vault 2.0 system of business intelligence is the optimal way to build these solutions out where organizations can realize both immediate and long-term business value.", stated Cindi Meyersohn, founder of DataRebels.

The inventor of the Data Vault and Data Vault 2.0 System of Business Intelligence added, "As an authorized instructor, Cindi has been instrumental in training professionals in the DV 2.0 methodology and our philosophy of 'Data Vaults done right 100% of the time.' It was a natural fit to have her organization sign up as an Authorized Training Partner. While we do have other ATPs also, DataRebels LLC was the first one to sign the agreement. Given Cindi's passion for analytics and customer success, this was a natural fit and we are very excited to have this partnernship."

DataRebels signed the partnership in Jun 2020, to become the first official ATP partner of DVA as the first one to sign the ATP agreement.

DataRebels started in 2017 with a vision to promote disruption in the industry, not only in the data analytics delivery arena, but in the manner in which consulting services are provided.

"We believe in innovation and approaches to solving data analytic problems based on sound, proven engineering principles and practices – including Agile software development methods – which are foundational to a Data Vault 2.0 solution. • We are disruptive to the flow of the industry and refuse the industry’s mantra that they have a tool that is a silver bullet to your data analytics challenges – we refuse the “blue pill” that dictates a specific technology or platform is the answer to your business’ data utilization problems.", Cindi added.

When asked why DataRebels chose to be an ATP, Cindi said, "DataRebels wanted to get in at the ground level when DVA initially formed as an independent entity and is excited about new curriculum development and a greater opportunity to serve the community.

We embraced DV2 as a data analytic solution because it is a methodology, architecture, model, and implementation approach that EVERY business, when properly trained, has the freedom to adopt. Once adopted, your IT, Business Analysts, and Data Scientists (YOUR employees) are able to approach your business challenges in a cohesive, collaborative, holistic manner to produce true business value with each Sprint release, to build upon previous releases, and contribute to your business’ overall Continuous Improvement efforts on an ongoing basis.

Of course, as the foundation of building out projects that are successful is people who are trained and follow the methodology correctly. CDVP2 certification provides that foundational knowledge to teams interested in building out a Data Vault 2.0 solution correctly. The incentive to train teams together and then follow the methodology and standards is so that the organization can have the highest chance of success in their projects. This is for the most part in everyone's best interests."

When asked about the strategic decision of using Data Vault 2.0 from a business perspective, she added, "We are witnessing more and more vendors and platforms adopt and implement Data Vault 2.0 methodology and standards compliance within their customer software offerings. This actually makes sense as these vendors and platforms are also interested in long-term customer successes. They'll soon even be able to work with DVA and ensure their tool is in compliance with the Data Vault 2.0 methodology and standards which is good for all parties involved, especially the customer. It makes sense for these vendors to work with DVA to ensure their tool provides maximum value to the customers.

We embraced the Data Vault 2.0 methodology because we are sick and tired of cost and frustration of refactoring and re-engineering our data analytic solutions are a result of poor planning, poor design, and the antiquated approaches to building enterprise data warehouses, including the Data Lake, Data Lakehouse, or whatever the latest industry buzz word may be. These new terms end up being vendor marketing wrapped up with sales of their technologies but do not provide a solution to the customer. Data Vault 2.0 has been successfully implemented on several platforms and has matured well for about a decade. It still provides the most practical solution for extracting business value out of your data. Combine this with the continuous innovation and rigourous testing of standards that Dan and his team do, it's definitely one of the safest and lowest risk approaches for any business out there looking at implementing and analytics solution.

However, it's important for the organization implementing a solution using the Data Vault 2.0 methodology to be properly training by DVA or its authorized training partners across the world to reduce risk substantially. We, as DataRebels are very excited to be a part of this group of organizations that help customers continue to succeed in analytics while delivering real business value to organizations."

DataRebels specializes in training Federal and State governments as well as corporations interested in implementing Data Vault 2.0 solutions correctly to derive maximum value out of a solution. Optionally, they provide high-level implementation coaching with training as well. As an organization you can see the publicly listed training schedule at both the DataRebels and DVA websites, and organizations can privately contact DataRebels as well.

Why are DataRebels and the Data Vault 2.0 Methodology a game changing combo in your Digital Transformation strategy?