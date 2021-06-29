mxHERO Launches Email Attachment Protection for Microsoft Office 365
mxHERO Email Attachment Protection allows companies to secure files sent in O365 email even after message delivery outside of their organization.
While many tools exist for securing email in your own organization, very few companies are able to protect their emails when sent outside of their walls.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- mxHERO launches a new product bundle based on its award-winning Mail2Cloud service. The new product allows Microsoft Office 365 email users to control and protect files sent through email without requiring changes to how email is used. After an email is sent, attachments are automatically replaced with secure, auto-expiring cloud storage links. mxHERO Email Attachment Protection ensures that files sent through email are not a long-term risk to external breaches or email mishandling.
— Alex Panagides, CEO, mxHero Inc.
The new feature leverages Mail2Cloud's ability to replace email attachments with secure cloud storage links (e.g., Box, Egnyte, Google Drive, and MS OneDrive). When a file is sent through email, Mail2Cloud uploads the file to the organization's cloud storage service and replaces it in the email with a secure share link set to the appropriate access expiration (e.g., 7, 14, or 30 days). Furthermore, mxHERO maintains email look and feel by adding a digitally signed attachment that preserves the "paperclip" expected on emails sent with files. The process is completely automatic and requires no software download, installation, or usage changes on the part of the user.
"The world is in a cybersecurity crisis, and the lack of email security is at the center of it. While many tools exist for securing email in your organization, very few companies can protect their emails when sent outside of their walls. mxHERO Email Attachment Protection affords that protection by ensuring that every email attachment stays within the company's control, even after being delivered externally. The best part is that no changes are required of the end-user," states Alexis Panagides, CEO, mxHERO Inc.
About mxHERO
mxHERO's products and services give companies, service providers, and end-users powerful new ways to control, use and analyze email-based content. Apps developed for mxHERO's platform work with any email management program, including Office 365, Gmail, and Microsoft Exchange. mxHERO is the 2016 Box Elite Partner of the Year, has partnered with Canon USA for go to market, and provides solutions mapped to the world's foremost cloud and hybrid content management platforms. More than 3,500 companies with over 1 million users have added mxHERO to their email. To learn more about mxHERO visit https://www.mxhero.com. Find mxHERO on Twitter: @mxheronet and Facebook: MxHero.net
