SCADA Market Worth $57.2 billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 14.7% from 2021 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

SCADA Market by Component (Hardware, Software, Services), Deployment Mode (On-premise, Cloud-based, Hybrid), End User (Oil & Gas, Automotive, Food & Beverage, Power, Semiconductors & Electronics, Chemicals & Materials)– Global Forecast to 2028

/EIN News/ -- London, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report, “ SCADA Market by Component (Hardware, Software, Services), Deployment Mode (On-premise, Cloud-based, Hybrid), End User (Oil & Gas, Automotive, Food & Beverage, Power, Semiconductors & Electronics, Chemicals & Materials)– Global Forecast to 2028”, published by Meticulous Research®, the SCADA market is expected to reach $57.2 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5186

The increasing demand for automated industrial control solutions and growing investment for installing automated and connected process & control systems to gain efficiency over human labor-based operations are some of the major drivers for the growth of this market. Several companies are investing in automation technologies to gain cost-saving and productivity benefits. Additionally, the innovation of cloud-based SCADA systems offering enhanced collaboration and control over different processes and operations will propel the demand for SCADA systems in the coming years. However, the risk of cyber-attacks is a major challenge for the SCADA market.

Based on component, the SCADA market is segmented into hardware (programmable logic controllers, remote terminal units, communication systems, human-machine interface, and other hardware components), software, and services (professional and managed services). In 2021, the hardware segment is expected to account for the largest share of the overall SCADA market. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the high adoption of Industry 4.0 to automate different processes with the help of PLCs and RTUs. Advancements in hardware components, such as high-performance HMI, helps in pre-attentive processing and improves situational awareness.

Based on deployment mode, the SCADA market is segmented into on-premise, cloud-based, and hybrid. In 2021, the on-premise segment is expected to account for the largest share of the overall SCADA market. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the high security and data privacy offered by on-premise solutions. To secure the available data, companies prefer on-premise SCADA deployment, which gives assurance of data security. Also, these solutions are gaining demand as troubleshooting and uptime issues can be solved by IT teams on the premises.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5186

Based on end user, the SCADA market is segmented into oil & gas, chemicals & materials, paper & pulp, pharmaceuticals & biotech, mining & metals, food & beverages, power, consumer goods, automotive, machines & tools, semiconductors & electronics, aerospace & defense, and other end users. In 2021, the oil & gas segment is expected to account for the largest share of the overall SCADA market, mainly due to the adoption of these systems to monitor and control physical components, telecommunication networks, and pipelines. The SCADA system helps to monitor the leakages of the oils and gases from pipelines, reducing loss. Some of the major areas highly influenced by SCADA solutions in the oil & gas sector include drilling operations, diagnostics & inspections, pipeline monitoring systems, weather monitoring systems, and pressure & flow systems.

Geographically, the global SCADA market is segmented into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2021, Asia-Pacific region is expected to account for the largest share of the global SCADA market, followed by Europe and North America. Factors such as high technical awareness related to industrial control solutions in China, Japan, and South Korea; presence of huge industrial sector; robust manufacturing capability; adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies; and transformation to smart factories are driving the growth of the APAC market.

Quick Buy – SCADA Market Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/42956059

The global SCADA market is fragmented with the presence of several small and big players, including local, national, and international players. These companies are adopting various strategies to stay competitive and increase their market shares in recent years. For instance, in May 2020, AVEVA released the AVEVA HMI/SCADA 2020 version for the modern industrial atmosphere by harnessing the AVEVA cloud capabilities, web, and smartphone applications, enabling more collaborated operations.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global SCADA market are Rockwell Automation, Inc. (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), Eaton Corporation plc (Ireland), Schneider Electric SE (France), ABB Ltd (Switzerland), Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan), General Electric Company (U.S.), Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.), Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), OMRON Corporation (Japan), Pilz GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Survalent Technology Corporation (Canada), Valmet (Finland), and Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), among others.

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/scada-market-5186

Scope of the report

SCADA Market, by Component

Hardware Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) Communication Systems Human-machine Interface (HMI) Other Hardware Components

Software

Services Professional Services Managed Services



SCADA Market, by Deployment Mode

On-premise

Cloud-based

Hybrid

SCADA Market, by End User

Oil & Gas

Chemicals & Materials

Paper & Pulp

Pharmaceuticals & Biotech

Mining & Metals

Food & Beverage

Power

Consumer Goods

Automotive

Machines & Tools

Semiconductors & Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Other End Users

SCADA Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K Germany France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA



Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5186

Amidst this crisis, Meticulous Research® is continuously assessing the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on various sub-markets and enables global organizations to strategize for the post-COVID-19 world and sustain their growth. Let us know if you would like to assess the impact of COVID-19 on any industry here- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/custom-research

Related Reports-

Southeast Asia Industrial Automation and Process Control Market by Product Type (DCS, PLC, SCADA, PLM), Industry Vertical (Textile, Oil and Gas, Food and Beverages, Life Sciences, Automotive, Packaging) - Industry Forecast to 2025

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/southeast-asia-industrial-automation-process-control-market-5073

Food Automation Market by Component (Plant Level Controls, Enterprise Level Controls), Mode of Automation (Semi-automatic, Fully-automatic), Application (Packaging and Repacking, Butchery), and End-Use (Beverages and Distilleries) - Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/food-automation-market-4956

Industrial Automation Market by Component (Plant-level Controls, Enterprise-level Controls, Plant Instrumentation), Mode of Automation (Semi-automatic, Fully-automatic), and End User (Oil & Gas, Automotive, Food & Beverage, Chemicals & Materials)—Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/industrial-automation-market-5172

Collaborative Robots Market by Component (Hardware and Software), Payload (Less than 5Kg, 5 to 10 Kg), Application (Material Handling, Assembly line), End-user (Automotive, Electronics, Metal and Machinery), and Geography – Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/collaborative-robots-market-5014/

Industrial IoT (IIoT) Market by Component, Application (Robotics, Maintenance, Monitoring, Resource Optimization, Supply Chain, Management), Industry (Aerospace, Automotive, Energy, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/industrial-iot-market-5102/

Digital Transformation Market by Technology (IoT, Cloud Computing, Big Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Mobility Solutions, AR/VR, Robotic Process Automation, Others), End-use Industry (Retail, Government and Public Sector, Healthcare, Supply Chain and Logistics, Utilities, Manufacturing, Insurance, IT and Telecom, Media and Entertainment, Banking and Financial Services, Education, Others), Industry Size, Process-Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/digital-transformation-market-4980

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

Contact:

Mr. Khushal Bombe

Meticulous Market Research Inc.

1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,

California, 96001, U.S.

USA: +1-646-781-8004

Europe : +44-203-868-8738

APAC: +91 744-7780008

Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research

Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/405/scada-market-2028

Mr. Khushal Bombe Meticulous Research® Direct Lines: +1-646-781-8004 (North America) Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/