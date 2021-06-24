Global Fluoroscopy Equipment Market To Garner $6.50 Billion By 2028: Allied Market Research

Rise in prevalence of diseases such as pain management and trauma, urological disorders, and other conditions drive the growth of the global fluoroscopy equipment market. The cardiovascular segment accounted for the highest share in 2019, and is projected to maintain its lead position by 2028. There has been a huge drop in visits of patients in hospitals and clinics for non-Covid conditions to reduce contact with people and avoid cross-contamination.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Fluoroscopy Equipment Market generated $4.07 billion in 2020, and is estimated to garner $6.50 billion by 2028, witnessing a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2028. The research provides a comprehensive analysis of market size & estimations, changing market dynamics, major segments, key winning strategies, and competitive scenario.

Download Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11567



Rise in prevalence of diseases such as pain management and trauma, gastrointestinal disorders, urological disorders, and other conditions and advantages of FPDs over other image intensifiers drive the growth of the global fluoroscopy equipment market. However, exposure to radiation and adoption of refurbished diagnostic imaging systems hinder the market growth. On the other hand, surge in demand for data integrated imaging systems presents new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario:

There has been a huge drop in visits of patients in hospitals and clinics for non-Covid conditions to reduce contact with people and avoid cross-contamination.

Many diagnostic procedures through fluoroscopic equipment have been postponed and the spaces have been made to occupy Covid-infected patients and necessary equipment. In addition, limited availability of hospital staff is another factor for postponement of procedures.

However, the diagnostic procedures requiring fluoroscopic equipment have been conducted only in severe conditions or extreme cases.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global fluoroscopy equipment market based on product, application, and region.

Based on product, the fluoroscopy devices segment held the largest market share, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the total market share in 2020, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to manifest the largest CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2028. The research also analyzes the C-arm segment.

Enquiry for Short-term and Long-term Impacts of COVID-19 at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11567



Based on application, the cardiovascular segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to nearly one-fourth of the global fluoroscopy equipment market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the orthopedic segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Based on region, North America contributed to the largest market share in 2020, holding around two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2028. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the largest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global fluoroscopy equipment market analyzed in the research include ADANI Systems Inc., Canon Medical Systems, Agfa-Gevaert Group, Hitachi Ltd., GE Healthcare, Shimadzu Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, and Ziehm Imaging GmbH.

