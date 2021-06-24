Global ERP Market Is Expected to Reach $86.30 Billion by 2027: Says AMR

Rise in need for operational efficiency & transparency in business processes, adoption of cloud & mobile applications, and increase in demand for data-driven decision-making power fuel the growth of the global ERP market .

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global ERP market was pegged at $39.34 billion in 2019 and is estimated to hit $86.30 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.8% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

Rise in need for operational efficiency & transparency in business processes, adoption of cloud & mobile applications, and increase in demand for data-driven decision-making power fuel the growth of the global ERP market . On the other hand, high investment and maintenance costs impede growth to some extent. However, surge in demand for ERP among small and medium enterprises and technological advancements would create new opportunities in the industry.

Download Report Sample (150 Pages PDF with Insights) at

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/638

Covid-19 Scenario

Surge in digital transformation trends in enterprises and growing demand for ERP solutions hosted or managed through the cloud gave way to rise in adoption of ERP during the pandemic.

At the same time, business organizations are projected to focus on solutions that provide advanced planning in the coming years. Therefore, companies are planning to invest heavily in ERP software.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the ERP market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/638

The global ERP market is analyzed across component, deployment model, business function, industry vertical, end user, and region. By component, the software segment contribute to the highest market share in 2019, garnering nearly three-fifths of the global market. At the same time, the services segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.7% from 2020 to 2027.

By deployment model, the on-premise segment generated the major market share in 2019, accounting for nearly half of the global ERP market. However, the cloud segment is anticipated to cite the fastest CAGR of 11.9% from 2020 to 2027.

By region, North America contributed to the highest market share in 2019, holding more than one-third of the total share, and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2027. Simultaneously, the market across Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 12.3% throughout the forecast period. The other two provinces discussed in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The leading market players analyzed in the global ERP market report include Oracle Corporation, Sage Group plc, SAP SE, Deskera, Workday, Inc., Infor, SYSPRO, Microsoft Corporation, IFS, and Epicor Software Corporation. These market players have incorporated different strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/638

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:

hthttps://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter