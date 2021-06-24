Senegal Commits to African Energy Week 2021

A strong delegation of industry leaders from Senegal have committed to the African Energy Chamber’s (AEC) (www.EnergyChamber.org) first-ever African Energy Week (AEW) 2021, to be held in Cape Town on the 9th-12th November 2021. With official attendance confirmations made by H.E. Aissatou Sophie Gladima, Minister of Petroleum and Energy, Senegal’s national oil company, Petrosen, and the strategic organizational committee COS-Petrogaz, AEW 2021 is expected to drive industry growth, built against a backdrop of regional cooperation and partnerships.

Commitment from one of Africa’s leading oil and gas nations not only demonstrates the value of AEW 2021 as an Africa-focused, Africa-held event, but reiterates how regional partnerships can accelerate energy sector growth and success across the entire continent. Senegal’s commitment to AEW 2021 is particularly valuable, as Africa’s energy transition and the role of natural gas comprise key areas of focus and predominant themes at the event.

“AEW 2021 represents the ideal platform for resource-rich countries, such as Senegal, to meet with investors, engage with stakeholders, and accelerate domestic energy plans. Senegal’s commitment to AEW 2021 is particularly valuable for us and we look forward to working with them in promoting investment, establishing regional ties, and fast-tracking Africa’s energy success,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman, the AEC.

Under the auspices of H.E. President Macky Sall, Senegal has emerged as a leader in the African energy transition. With the discovery of approximately 450 billion cubic meters of natural gas in 2016, and associated large-scale gas developments making headway across the country – such as the $4.8-billion Greater Tortue Ahmeyim project led by BP and Kosmos Energy - Senegal is accelerating natural gas monetization and development. What’s more, recognizing the potential of natural gas as a transitional resource, and by integrating natural gas with large-scale renewable energy developments, Senegal has been proactive in facilitating an energy transition, establishing regional energy security and accelerating socioeconomic growth in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

What makes Senegal a force to be reckoned with, however, is not only its impressive natural gas reserves, but the government’s recognition of the value of energy mix diversification and energy sector unification in achieving socio economic objectives. Specifically, the country considers energy as a whole and each resource represents a bankable opportunity. Supported by the country’s Emerging Senegal Plan – a new development model that constitutes a benchmark for economic and social policy in the medium and long term – Senegal’s progress and development can be considered a model for other resource-rich African countries.

Senegal has also emerged as a trend-setter regarding regional cooperation and collaboration. Through large-scale projects such as the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim gas project, co-developed with Mauritania, and cross-border transmission agreements, Senegal unites regional players with the goal of expanding cross-border business and collaboration. Attendance and participation at AEW 2021 will only further establish and accelerate regional ties, enabling increased cooperation within the energy sector continent-wide.

Join Senegal and other African oil and gas leaders in advancing Africa’s energy sector at AEW 2021 in Cape Town. As the only Africa-focused energy event to be taking place in Africa this year, the event represents the unique opportunity to engage in dialogue concerning Africa’s energy future.

