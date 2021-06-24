Media Contacts:

Gov. Ricketts Comments on May Unemployment Rate

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following the release of May’s unemployment rate numbers. Nebraska’s preliminary unemployment rate for May was 2.6 percent, the second lowest rate in the nation and the lowest rate in Nebraska since 1999.

“Nebraska’s unemployment rate continues to decrease, and it’s now at its lowest point in more than 20 years,” said Governor Ricketts. “As normalcy returns in full force, we are going to continue helping more Nebraskans take advantage of the great job opportunities available in communities all across our state.”

