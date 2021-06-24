CrushBank Builds Automation Into ConnectWise Manage To Deliver Instant, Curated Answers To Tickets

Resolve, powered by IBM Watson, works inside ConnectWise Manage to Automate the support experience

/EIN News/ -- SYOSSET, N.Y., June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CrushBank, developers of an artificial intelligence solution purpose-built to provide answers used in IT support, today announced that its Resolve module has eliminated one of the cornerstones of the help desk – searching for relevant information. CrushBank’s Resolve, powered by IBM Watson allows every support engineer to begin with a set of qualified answers created automatically from the trouble ticket.



“Why not begin every effort with all of your intellectual property at your fingertips,” said CrushBank CTO David Tan. “Starting every incident searching for information is time-consuming and inefficient, especially when so many user issues are similar. This process drags down IT support engineers who are already stretched thin and pressed for time. CrushBank Resolve presents each engineer with a set of qualified answers the moment the trouble ticket is opened.”

CrushBank’s Resolve operates inside ConnectWise Manage to present the vetted and ranked answers from a rapid search of PSA/ ITSMs, document management systems, configuration management databases, SharePoint pages and publicly available information from Microsoft and Stack Exchange. As a result, Resolve compresses the entire user support process, improving the accuracy of IT support, boosting engineer efficiency and increasing user satisfaction.

In addition to improving IT engineers’ productivity, CrushBank’s Resolve enables newly hired IT engineers to fast-track their value to the organization by:

Accessing dark data, such as customer support records, which accounts for 90% of most companies’ information.

Presenting customer specific support information proactively even before the engineer becomes intimately familiar with the client environment.

Learning from every interaction to store experiences and improve future responses.



CrushBank’s Resolve also reduces the high cost of technical turnover. Whenever an IT professional leaves, the former employer pays 100% to 150% of the departing employee’s annual salary to replace the outgoing talent. CrushBank’s Resolve archives each IT employee’s institutional knowledge in real time, minimizing the “brain drain” inherent in every departure.

About CrushBank

Born from the frustration over inefficiencies in operating a managed IT service business, CrushBank is the first IT Help-Desk application built on Watson, the breakthrough cognitive technology developed by IBM. Founded by two veteran MSP owners with more than 25 years of experience, CrushBank uses “cognition,” the process of acquiring knowledge, to think, learn and inform decisions in the same way engineers and support teams do. CrushBank combines best-practice documentation with a firm’s proprietary content and historical ticket information to provide invaluable insight. The system ingests large volumes of unstructured data, reads and understands it, and uses machine learning to find the right answers to questions instantly. Simply put, CrushBank streamlines help-desk operations resulting in fewer escalations to Level 2 and above. Help-desk engineers see an increase in productivity and their end-users experience increased satisfaction with more intimate first-call resolutions. For more information, visit www.crushbank.com.

