Middlesex Barracks/ DUI#2 & DISORDERLY CONDUCT
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A302447
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper John Gildea
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 06/24/2021 0010 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Ennis Hill Road Marshfield, Vermont
VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct and DUI #2
ACCUSED: Anthony Russell
AGE: 45
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 06/24/2021 at approximately 0008 hours Troopers responded to an altercation
on Cree Farm Road in Marshfield. An investigation showed Anthony Russell had
left Cree Farm Road operating a vehicle and then crashed it on Ennis Hill Road.
Russell was taken into custody for disorderly conduct and driving under the
influence, second offense. Russell was issued a citation to appear in
Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on July 15, 2021 at 0830
hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/15/2021 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Respectfully,
Trooper John Gildea
Vermont State Police - Middlesex
1080 US Rte 2
Middlesex, Vermont
Phone: (802) 229-9191
Fax: (802) 229-2648