Middlesex Barracks/ DUI#2 & DISORDERLY CONDUCT

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A302447

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper John Gildea                             

STATION: Middlesex                    

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 06/24/2021 0010 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Ennis Hill Road Marshfield, Vermont

VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct and DUI #2

 

ACCUSED: Anthony Russell                                               

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 06/24/2021 at approximately 0008 hours Troopers responded to an altercation

on Cree Farm Road in Marshfield.  An investigation showed Anthony Russell had

left Cree Farm Road operating a vehicle and then crashed it on Ennis Hill Road.

Russell was taken into custody for disorderly conduct and driving under the

influence, second offense.  Russell was issued a citation to appear in

Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on July 15, 2021 at 0830

hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/15/2021 0830 hours            

COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: NA    

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Respectfully,

Trooper John Gildea

Vermont State Police - Middlesex

1080 US Rte 2

Middlesex, Vermont

Phone: (802) 229-9191

Fax: (802) 229-2648

 

Distribution channels:


