TECNO is to re-define PHANTOM as a flagship sub-brand

TECNO (www.TECNO-Mobile.com) is said to be on the verge of redefining and launching PHANTOM as a separate sub-brand; The relaunch of PHANTOM brand marks TECNO's ambition for a higher-end market section of smartphone industry and to rival for the market leaders’ position in global emerging markets; PHANTOM X, as the first device of the new PHANTOM brand, is said to offer several firsts in the industry from premium design and innovative technologies and features in its segment.

TECNO, the leading smartphone brand in global emerging market, is said to re-define PHANTOM as its flagship sub-brand, aiming to tackle the premium smartphone market amid an ambitious global expansion plan.

The smartphone industry never lacks changes and competition. As TECNO is gaining more and more reputation and attention in global markets, its relaunch of PHANTOM brand not only marks a jump forward of the brand to rival at higher-end market section, but also a significant change to the competitive landscape in global emerging markets.

According to an industry observer, with the economy recovering from the pandemic globally, TECNO captured the changes in market demand and heard the want of high-end consumers to try new brands that bring bolder and better innovations that can inspire confident and bright minds of better future. The relaunch of PHANTOM comes just in time. It marks the TECNO’s determination as well as a solid step toward global outreach to high-end consumers.

Bearing the rich experience in global emerging markets of TECNO, PHANTOM brand is bound to reshape the competitive landscape and ecology of the entire smartphone industry of the mid and high-end segment by bringing industry the most-advanced technologies with fantastic innovative features.

As a new brand as well as a flagship to compete over other brands, the design and function of PHANTOM is expected to echo a premium level of care and respect which are far beyond expectations. Having features that accommodate the general needs and many of the overlooked aspects of daily life, with the added luxury of elegance in design, expectation is that the device will generate great interest and intrigue from high-end consumers.

According to credible source, the new device PHANTOM X is to be equipped with many industry firsts in target market segment, such as a 3D borderless screen, a special design of angle arc to present users with the best comfortable grip in hands, and an industry first curved glass surface etched texture, and more. While there will be improvements to the traditional advantages of a high-end smartphone brand, such as charging time, battery life and storage, the upcoming PHANTOM X will also feature the industry’s leading super large smartphone sensor.

In addition, PHANTOM as a new sub-brand, will also offer direct online purchasing service to consumers through its website, beginning with Nigeria and Kenya markets. The official website of PHANTOM ( www.mobile-Phantom.com ) will be formally launched in July, 2021. Here you will have access to browse PHANTOM products, as well as various options to exclusive VIP services including PHANTOM Club activities that customers and members are entitled to after purchase. With a convenient purchasing process, efficient logistics and distribution, exceptional after-sales service and customer-first focus in mind, PHANTOM aims to ensure consumers experience a first-class shopping experience.

About PHANTOM: PHANTOM is the newest redefined sub-brand from TECNO dedicated to high-end consumers. As an all-new brand created for exceptional individuals who use every opportunity to break borders, reshape things, and be extraordinary, PHANTOM brand is committed to bringing them bold and extraordinary innovations in design, technology, and total user experience, empowering them to feel their extraordinary qualities and successful moments in life through PHANTOM. PHANTOM X, the first and newest addition to the brand, brings many extraordinary innovations - elegant and chic in design, borderless in view, fearless in its operation, and extraordinary in inspiring users to achieve more. By combining inspirational technology and unique aesthetics, PHANTOM presents technologies in the form of elegance that sits at the heart of the brand spirit of “Be bold and Be extraordinary”, allowing consumers enjoy the unlimited pleasure that technology brings. To learn more about PHANTOM brand and shop for PHANTOM X online, please visit PHANTOM’s exclusive one-stop website www.mobile-PHANTOM.com.

About TECNO: TECNO is a premium smartphone and AIoT devices brand from TRANSSION Holdings. With “Stop At Nothing” as its brand essence, TECNO is committed to unlocking the best contemporary technologies for progressive individuals across global emerging markets, giving them elegantly designed intelligent products that inspires consumers to uncover a world of possibilities. TECNO understands the needs of consumers from different markets and provides them with localized innovations and design breakthroughs demonstrated through their mastery of serving consumers who are “young at heart” and never stops pursuing excellence. TECNO’s portfolio spans across smartphones, tablets, smart wearables and AIoT devices made for consumers in over 60 emerging markets world-wide. TECNO is also the Official Partner of Manchester City, Premier League Champions 2020-21. For more information, please visit: www.TECNO-Mobile.com.