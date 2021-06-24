ICAP AFRICA launches new Division

ICAP AFRICA (www.ICAPAfrica.org) has launched a new division - AFRICA DIRECT - which offers a comprehensive range of financial services to corporate clients and institutional investors who are likely to be exposed to risk in African markets. Africa Direct will focus on financial risk analysis and risk management that is supported by real-time financial market data and analysis. The new division will have its headquarters in Johannesburg and will be headed by financial analyst and manager, Duncan Keil.

The new division’s services benefit from the core strengths of parent ICAP AFRICA and the TP ICAP Group - access to all major financial, energy and commodities asset classes. Their brokers’ ability to match buyers and sellers objectives, facilitates best market prices and the market intelligence generated on the global broking desks gives clients real-time, reliable and invaluable information, to make the best decisions.

ICAP endeavours to maintain its position as market leader with the introduction of new products and services and believes AFRICA DIRECT will significantly strengthen their offer.

Head of AFRICA DIRECT, Duncan Keil, commented “Feedback from existing customers informs the changes we make - particularly with regard to optimising existing services and launching new products such as fuel hedging and digital products broking, which we are about to launch”.

AFRICA DIRECT undertakes work for a wide range of clients from SME’s to multi-nationals, private equity, DFIs and impact funds as well as - increasingly - investment promotion agencies.

For more information please contact: Duncan Keil duncan.keil@icapafrica.org