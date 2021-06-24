African Private Equity and Venture Capital Association (AVCA) and APO Group in partnership to drive strategic trade and investments across Africa

African Private Equity and Venture Capital Association (AVCA) (www.AVCA-africa.org), the pan-African industry body which promotes and enables private investment in Africa, today announced its collaboration with APO Group, the leading Pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service. The collaboration is aimed at driving trade and investment across Africa.

Over the past two decades, AVCA has empowered and connected fund managers, institutional investors, policymakers, and entrepreneurs through pioneering research, advocacy, and international networking events. Earlier this year, AVCA appointed a new CEO to lead the next chapter of the Association's life as investors, fund managers and businesses navigate various economic, political, and social challenges. AVCA will be working very closely with the regional and local associations (e.g., SAVCA, EAVCA, PEVCA, AMIC, etc.) to support the policymakers and governments working hard to improve the ease of doing business in Africa.

APO Group works with companies in all 54 African countries. Its powerful global media channels facilitate the delivery of African stories to new audiences around the world, creating awareness and opening up business opportunities. The Company has unparalleled knowledge and expertise connecting the worlds of African business and communications. It also has a diverse, multinational client base that includes more than 300 of the world’s leading companies.

Speaking about the collaboration, the newly appointed AVCA Chief Executive Officer, Ms. Abi Mustapha-Maduakor, said: ‘"This strategic partnership with APO Group could not be happening at a better time in AVCA's journey. By leveraging our research, advocacy and networking strengths with APO's deep insight and knowledge of the continent's business and political environment, AVCA will continue to shine a light on the vast investment opportunities in Africa, while delivering greater value for the investors, entrepreneurs and changemakers who are committed to building a thriving private investment ecosystem on the continent."

As the Pan-African industry body championing and promoting private investment into Africa, AVCA is defined by one mission: to drive Africa's growth story. “With the deep knowledge of key markets in Africa and wide-reaching network across the continent, we believe APO is the right communications partner for AVCA as we begin to implement our strategic vision for the next decade and broaden our reach across the private investment industry in Africa”, Abi added.

Commenting on the partnership, APO Group Founder and Chairman, Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard (www.Pompigne-Mognard.com) said: ‘’We are excited to collaborate with AVCA as both organisations share a similar vision in driving trade and investment and helping to stimulate African economies. At APO Group, we believe in a holistic approach to enhance the visibility of our partners. To this end, we have created strategic collaborations across the continent to build stronger footholds, helping them increase international exposure’’.

APO Group is the strategic partner of Getty Images in Africa and has established partnerships with the African Union of Broadcasting (AUB), Bloomberg, Thomson Reuters, CNBC Africa, Channel TV (Nigeria), and Africanews, a subsidiary of Euronews. APO Group content is available to AUB members in Africa, and also members of their sister associations around the world, including the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), the Arab States Broadcasting Union (ASBU), and the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU).

Media contact: Yossie.Olaleye@avca-africa.org marie@apo-opa.com

About AVCA: The African Private Equity and Venture Capital Association is the pan-African industry body which promotes and enables private investment in Africa. With a global and growing member base, AVCA members span private equity and venture capital firms, institutional investors, foundations and endowments, pension funds, international development finance institutions, professional service firms, academia, and other associations.

For further information, contact avca@avca-africa.org.

About APO Group: Founded in 2007, APO Group (www.APO-opa.com) is the leading pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service. We assist private and public organisations in sharpening their reputation and increasing their brand equity in target countries across Africa. Our role as a trusted partner is to leverage the power of media and build bespoke strategies that enable organisations to produce a real, measurable impact in Africa and beyond. The trust and recognition granted to APO Group by global and multinational companies, governments, and NGOs inspires us to continuously enhance our value proposition within Africa to better cater to our clients’ needs. Among our prestigious clients: Facebook, Dangote Group, Nestle, GE, NBA, Canon, Coca-Cola, DHL, Marriott Group, Ecobank, Siemens, Standard Chartered, Orange, Jack Ma Foundation, African Development Bank, World Health Organization, Islamic Development Bank, Liquid Telecom, Rotary International, Kaspersky, Greenpeace…

Headquarters: Lausanne, Switzerland | Offices in Senegal, Dubai and Hong Kong

For further information, please visit our website: https://www.APO-opa.com