Global Microbiome Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Microbiome Market 2021-2030

The Business Research Company’s Microbiome Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, June 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Microbiome Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the global microbiome market is expected to grow from $0.27 billion in 2020 to $0.37 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 37%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $0.94 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 26%. The increasing prevalence of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is a key factor driving the growth of the microbiome market.

The microbiome market consists of sales of microbiomes drugs and related services. Microbiome therapy aims at restoring balanced gut microbiota and is expected to decrease the risk of infection recurrence and greatly increase the quality of life of patients.

Trends In The Global Microbiome Market

The growing technological improvement is a major trend gaining popularity in the microbiome market. Major companies in the microbiome sector are focusing on developing advanced technology solutions for microbiomes. For instance, in 2018, Seed, a new microbiome company, has introduced Probiotic and Prebiotic Daily Synbiotica for both females and males. The Daily Synbiotic Seed is the first to follow a microbe-system strategy with strain-specific advantages beyond digestive health such as cardiac safety, dermatological health, immune control, reproductive health, the integrity of the gut barrier and oxidative stress.

Global Microbiome Market Segments:

The global microbiome market is further segmented based on type, application, technology and geography.

By Type: Fecal Microbiota Transplantation (FMT), Microbiome Drugs

By Application: Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Diabetes, Multiple Sclerosis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Others

By Technology: Genomics, Proteomics, Metabolomics

By Geography: The global microbiome market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Microbiome Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides microbiome global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global microbiome market, microbiome market share, microbiome global market players, microbiome global market segments and geographies, microbiome global market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The microbiome global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Microbiome Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Microbiome Market Organizations Covered: MicroBiome Therapeutics LLC, Seres Therapeutics, Enterome Bioscience, Second Genome, Vedanta Biosciences Inc, AbbVie Inc., Rebiotix, Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

