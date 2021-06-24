Church of Scientology Gets Summer Off to a Great Start by Hosting a Hollywood Cleanup

With restrictions lifted and the summer about the begin, the Church of Scientology organized a neighborhood cleanup to make Hollywood more inviting to visitors and local residents.

With restrictions lifted and the summer about the begin, the Church of Scientology organized a neighborhood cleanup to make Hollywood more inviting to visitors and local residents.

Some 50 volunteers took off from the Church of Scientology Celebrity Centre in Hollywood.

Some 50 volunteers took off from the Church of Scientology Celebrity Centre in Hollywood.

Volunteers power washed sections of Hollywood Boulevard during the Hollywood Village June Cleanup.

Volunteers power washed sections of Hollywood Boulevard during the Hollywood Village June Cleanup.

The Church of Scientology promoted the Cash-for-Trash initiative: homeless people are invited to collect trash and bringing it to weigh stations where they are paid for their work in cash.

The Church of Scientology promoted the Cash-for-Trash initiative: homeless people are invited to collect trash and bringing it to weigh stations where they are paid for their work in cash.

Cash-for-Trash was originated by a local entrepreneur to give those down on their luck a way to earn some cash by cleaning up the neighborhood.

Cash-for-Trash was originated by a local entrepreneur to give those down on their luck a way to earn some cash by cleaning up the neighborhood.

With COVID restrictions lifted in Los Angeles, the Church of Scientology held a cleanup to make Hollywood more welcoming to visitors and residents.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Restaurants, clubs and other local businesses breathed a sigh of relief last weekend when Los Angeles finally reopened after 16 months of COVID-19 restrictions. To back this up, the Church of Scientology Celebrity Centre held a "Hollywood Village" cleanup to make the neighborhood safe, clean and friendlier to visitors and residents.

Volunteers gathered at the Scientology Church and headed off, carrying rakes, brooms, heavy-duty bags and trash pickers.

Unhoused people were invited to join in the Cash-for-Trash initiative that is funded by local businesses. The Cash-for-Trash program was launched by a local entrepreneur shortly before the pandemic put the Hollywood Village cleanups on hold. Through this program, those suffering from homelessness are invited to earn cash by collecting trash and bringing it to weigh stations where they are paid for their work in cash.

After the cleanup, volunteers handed out copies of The Way to Happiness, a common-sense nonreligious moral code written by humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard containing 21 precepts to guide people to make better choices in their lives. One of the precepts, “Safeguard and Improve Your Environment,” inspired the neighborhood cleanups. It states:

“Care of the planet begins in one’s own front yard. It extends through the area one travels to get to school or work. It covers such places as where one picnics or goes on vacation. The litter which messes up the terrain and water supply, the dead brush which invites fire, these are things one need not contribute to and which, in otherwise idle moments, one can do something about.”

Hollywood Village was initiated and organized by the Church of Scientology in coordination with The Way to Happiness Foundation and the L.A. Police Department. It operates with the support and partnership of many community organizations, local businesses and schools, and the participation of people of all faiths and backgrounds, working together to uplift the neighborhood and carrying out their motto of keeping Hollywood beautiful, safe and clean.

Media Relations
Church of Scientology International
+1 323-960-3500
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

Church of Scientology Gets Summer Off to a Great Start by Hosting a Hollywood Cleanup

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Environment, Religion


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Media Relations
Church of Scientology International
+1 323-960-3500
Company/Organization
Church of Scientology International
6331 Hollywood Blvd Ste 1200
Los Angeles, California, 90028
United States
+1 323-960-3500
Visit Newsroom
About

Developed by L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology is a religion that offers a precise path leading to a complete and certain understanding of one’s true spiritual nature and one’s relationship to self, family, groups, Mankind, all life forms, the material universe, the spiritual universe and the Supreme Being. Scientology addresses the spirit—not the body or mind—and believes that Man is far more than a product of his environment, or his genes. Scientology comprises a body of knowledge which extends from certain fundamental truths. Prime among these are: Man is an immortal spiritual being. His experience extends well beyond a single lifetime. His capabilities are unlimited, even if not presently realized. Scientology further holds Man to be basically good, and that his spiritual salvation depends upon himself, his fellows and his attainment of brotherhood with the universe. Scientology is not a dogmatic religion in which one is asked to accept anything on faith alone. On the contrary, one discovers for oneself that the principles of Scientology are true by applying its principles and observing or experiencing the results. The ultimate goal of Scientology is true spiritual enlightenment and freedom for all.

What is Scientology?

More From This Author
Church of Scientology Gets Summer Off to a Great Start by Hosting a Hollywood Cleanup
Local Volunteers Join Scientology Disaster Response Team to Help Make Their Hospital Safe
As Italy Drops Restrictions, Scientology Volunteer Ministers Look Back on a Year of Help
View All Stories From This Author