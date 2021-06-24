U.S. Congresswoman and DC Fire Chief Join Second Annual “Black Fathers Matter Motorcade” Celebration in Washington, DC
Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes-Norton speaking about the importance of celebrating Black fathers with Chuck Hicks, Black Fathers Matter Project founder.
The festive Black Fathers Matter motorcade wove its way through the heart of Washington, DC, in celebration of Father’s Day.
Participants were encouraged to “Get the Shot” at a local vaccine station, which included How to Stay Well informational booklets.
Black fathers celebrated as important and positive role models with Black Fathers Matter motorcade, supported by officials, community leaders and activists.WASHINGTON, DC, USA, June 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Organizers and activists honored and recognized the significant impact and positive influence that Black fathers have on a community’s wholeness and wellness with a new Father’s Day tradition in the heart of Washington, DC – The Black Fathers Matter Motorcade. Residents and officials participated in a lively motorcade of cars decorated with signs and balloons that traveled throughout the city. Along the route, displays of BLACK FATHERS MATTER signs, black and silver balloons and ribbons on homes, yards and trees demonstrated support for Black fathers.
U.S. Representative Eleanor Holmes-Norton, Co-chair of the Congressional Caucus on Black Men and Boys; the DC Fire Chief John A. Donnelly Sr.; and organizers Chuck Hicks, chair of the DC Black Fathers Matter Project and Dr. Frank Smith, Founder and Executive Director of the African American Civil War Museum, spoke to participants on the importance of celebrating Black men.
The event was organized by the DC Black History Celebration Committee and more than a dozen civil rights, religious and community organizations. Media coverage of the event included the front page of the Washington Post.
Chuck Hicks, Chair of the DC Black History Celebration Committee organized the first Father’s Day celebration last year in the midst of the pandemic and racial conflicts of 2020. He said he wanted to put a positive message out about Black men in light of the unarmed Black men killed by police. Hicks commented, “When we start talking about bringing this country together and being positive, we need to start off being positive about Black men.”
“It is important to remember and honor fathers who give their best to their children and community, and we should also remember the unarmed men in DC and around the country killed at the hands of the police,” Hicks continued. “These were not only fathers but represent the whole spectrum of male presence and father figures in our communities. These include grandfathers, fathers, brothers, sons, uncles, cousins, teachers, clergy, and godfathers.”
Anise Jenkins, founder of Stand Up! for Democracy in DC (Free DC) and a committee member stated, “We have to do more to change the image of Black men and fathers in DC and the nation.”
The motorcade started at the African American Civil War Museum and traveled throughout the city after a rally that included local organizations and free Ben and Jerry's ice cream.
At the end point in Southeast DC, World Central Kitchen participated with meals for people taking the vaccine while the United Planning Organization gave out cleaning supplies and food. Booths with pamphlets and information on health services also lined the area.
Giant Pharmacy manned a pop-up vaccination site, and people were urged to “Get the Shot.” In the underserved and under vaccinated area in Southeast DC, this was an easy and convenient way for community members to get vaccinated, if not already vaccinated.
The Church of Scientology provided its How to Stay Well booklets which are available online at www.scientology.org/staywell/.
“It is important for people to see the good in society and celebrate positive messages,” said Beth Akiyama of the Church of Scientology, one of the sponsoring organizations.
This is the second year of the Black Fathers Matter celebration and the positive message and community spirit will continue annually.
