Oscor Inc. is Expanding its Oscor Caribe Manufacturing Space and Capabilities

/EIN News/ -- PALM HARBOR, Fla., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oscor Inc. is expanding its medical device manufacturing facilities at Oscor Caribe in Las Americas Industrial Free Zone Park, Dominican Republic. The expansion is adding a total of 200,000 sq ft cleanroom manufacturing amenities in two phases over the next four years to its current footprint of 110,000 sq ft. The new facilities will add state of the art class 7 and 8 cleanroom manufacturing space featuring leading-edge capabilities in cleanroom assembly, injection molding, extrusion, laser processing, cleanroom packaging and sterilization to support Oscor’s growing on its OEM and contract manufacturing services. Oscor started construction of phase 1 in the spring of 2020. The new facility will be Oscor’s third manufacturing plant in the Dominican Republic. The new Oscor Caribe expansion will also add workforce of more than 400 manufacturing employees. By 2024 Oscor Caribe expected to employ over 1,500 people in an area of over 300,000 sq ft. The new facilities will be ISO certified to highest quality and sustainability standards, incorporating the latest in intelligent and autonomous technologies. Oscor Caribe’s new plant will produce implantable pacing and neuromodulation leads, next generation introducer and guiding sheaths, high performance medical components and contract manufacturing, packaging and sterilization services for other medical device companies. The new site represents a $10 million investment over four years to expand and upgrade Oscor’s contract manufacturing capacity and low concentration EO sterilization technology. Oscor has currently two manufacturing plants in the US, located in Tampa Bay Florida, two in the Dominican Republic, and sales and distribution office in Palm Harbor USA & Düsseldorf, Germany. Oscor products are regulatory approved and sold worldwide in over 100 countries, while servicing leading medical device companies with fully integrated contract manufacturing and sterilization services.



Oscor Inc, headquartered in Palm Harbor, Florida USA, is a leading manufacturer and OEM provider of turnkey vascular introducer, delivery, guiding sheath systems and implantable leads. Oscor focuses on making products that improve patient’s health and quality of life. The company specializes in identifying and refining minimally invasive solutions that streamline challenging procedures for the benefit of our patients and clinicians.

