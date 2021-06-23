FRAM Market is Projected to Reach USD 343.2 Million By 2025, Growing at a 3.78% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

/EIN News/ -- New York, US, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FRAM Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), "FRAM Market - Information by Product Type, Interface and Application - Forecast till 2027" the market is forecasted to achieve USD 343.2 MN by 2025, at a 3.78% CAGR.

Market Scope:

Similarly, the FRAM market is growing rapidly, with rising uses of highly scalable memory devices and increasing demand for connected & wearable devices. The FRAM market was significantly influenced by the COVID-19 crises globally. The pandemic caused major revenue losses to most of the industries. However, the need for rapid data processing and big data across various verticals increased hugely. This scenario presented several opportunities for the market increasing the demand for FRAM technology globally.

The pandemic also accelerated the evolution of telemedicine, pushing the medical/healthcare industry to drive efforts to keep up with supply demands and handle overcrowded facilities. This further reset the focus on advancing and streamlining telehealth capabilities. The FRAM market is estimated to grow further significantly during the assessment period.

Dominant Key Players on FRAM market covered are:

Fujitsu Ltd (Japan)

Texas Instruments (US)

Cypress Semiconductor Corp (US)

Rohm Co. Ltd (Japan)

Market USP exclusively encompassed:

Market Drivers

Ferroelectric RAM (FRAM) is a form of random access memory, combining the fast read and write access of dynamic RAM (DRAM) and providing non-volatile capability. Over the past few years, FRAM has been continually witnessing tremendous success due to its use in small, niche appliances. FRAM in general is very attractive due to its low switching energy.

Its non-volatility and low power consumption are the key driving forces behind the tremendous success FRAM is garnering today becoming critical for many applications. Compared to other technologies, FRAM needs a very small amount of energy for polarization.

FRAM has proven its capability to scale cost efficiency in specific markets such as mass transit cards, gaming systems, and power meters. There have been FRAM products for a long time, with its primary appeal being its low power consumption when performing write operations.

Segmentation of Market covered in the research:

The FRAM market forecast is segmented into product type, interface, application, and region. The product type segment is sub-segmented into 4K, 6.18K, 16K, 32K, 64K, 128K, 256K, 512K, and others (1M, 2M, 4M).

The interface segment is sub-segmented into Serial and Parallel. The serial segment accounts for the larger market share. The segment is further expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period.

The application segment is sub-segmented into metering/measurement, enterprise storage, automotive, factory automation, telecommunication, medical, and others. Among these, the telecommunication segment accounts for the larger market share. The segment is expected to continue deriving the larger market share, while the automotive segment is further expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to remain dominant in the global FRAM market. The region accounted for a market value of USD 114.5 million in 2018.

North America holds the second-best position globally in terms of FRAM market revenue. The market is driven by the presence of many notable players and well-established end-user verticals in the region. Furthermore, broad uptake and advances in storage technologies foster the growth of the regional market.

Europe is witnessing a spurring rise in the FRAM market value. The market growth is boosted by the growing number of businesses and technology upgrades. Germany, France, Italy, and the UK, are major contributors to the regional market growth.

Industry Trends

The increasingly growing demand for FRAM in many applications requiring high performance, low power, and high endurance is a major trend positively impacting the market growth. Besides, increasing uses of FRAM as a better alternative to electrically erasable programmable read-only memory (EEPROM) for low-power, data-logging applications to prevent loss of data, even in the case of a sudden power shutdown influence the market growth.

The high popularity of FRAM across a wide range of industries, such as IT and telecommunications, and the automobile industry substantiate the FRAM market size. Expeditious write performance over flash memory is making gains, which is making FRAM highly attractive as an efficient alternative to electrically volatile memory.

The effectiveness offered by FRAM run data logging applications at the cost of less power is predicted to stimulate the growth of the global FRAM market during the evaluation period. FRAM has a number of distinct advantages compared to Flash memory; however, some disadvantages of FRAM, such as lower storage density, higher cost, and overall capacity limitation restrict its adoption. Nevertheless, increasing application areas and wide uptake of FRAM would support the market growth throughout the assessment period.

