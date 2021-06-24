Music Non-Profit The Jazz Bakery Partners With Animal Shelter, The Lange Foundation In Joint Fundraiser
EINPresswire.com/ -- Founded by Ruth Price in 1992, The Jazz Bakery successfully provided entertainment, music and education to people who hold jazz near and dear to their hearts. Their goal is to keep this genre alive and accessible to everyone. They have been doing so for the past twenty-nine years and welcomed a number of talented musicians to their stage, such as Grammy winner Diane Reeves.
“We want the Jazz Bakery to remain visible and viable to the community and to provide access and equity which is very important to us,” says Price.
To keep with the tradition of helping those around her, Ruth is partnering with the Lange Foundation in order to create a once in a lifetime experience.
A few years ago, she adopted a dog from this Southern California foundation, dedicated to saving impounded companion animals. Touched by their mission to take care and prepare them for their journey to a new loving family, she is set on providing others with the same opportunity.
The dogs they rescue come to them in all shapes and sizes. Some are old, some are strays and some have a history of abuse and neglect. Thousands are sent every year to shelters in Los Angeles due to the limited number of homes available to them.
Unfortunately, many require surgery and spend their last days in excruciating pain. The Lange foundation takes as many in, even if that means that the surgery bills rack up and become overwhelming. Nevertheless, they keep their eye on the goal which is to give a future to those who have already been born and abandoned. In their eyes, animal shelters are intended to be a place of refuge. A place where pets don’t have to live in crowded cages before being euthanized.
With this in mind, the Jazz Bakery will host a unique event a unique event that will highlight the founders' perspectives on their respective passions and what's next for both organizations
The collaboration takes place on Facebook, Sunday June 27th at 2 P.M PST, where both heads of the organizations, Ruth and Gillian, talk about the merging of two different worlds, the one of music and animals, coming together in full force in order to create something beautiful.
The goal of this fireside lifestream is to raise as many funds as possible and to allow the people tuning in to adopt different dogs. These tax deductible donations will be shared between both non-profits, helping the community in two different ways.
Armed with a personality of their own, the puppies are set to be revealed one after another, giving each one the opportunity to present itself and take the spotlight it deserves. Find more about this content on the Jazz Bakery’s social media.
Join the livestream event here and learn more about the Jazz Bakery and the Lange Foundation.
About Ruth Price and the Jazz Bakery:
Ruth Price is an American Jazz singer and director of the Jazz Bakery which she founded in 1992. Ruth has decades of accomplishments in the jazz music genre and culture. She has performed with famed jazz performers and acts and has a wide discography under her belt. It is through her uncompromising vision that the Jazz Bakery has achieved international fame as they host world wide jazz talent and help educate the next generation of jazz musicians.
About the Lange Foundation:
The Lange Foundation (a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization) was founded in 1993 by Gillian Lange, recipient of the 1980 City of Los Angeles St. Francis of Assisi award for her rescue work with impounded animals since 1974. Lange founded the Amanda Foundation in 1975. To date the two Foundations have rescued and placed over 27,000 cats, dogs and horses who would otherwise have been destroyed in overcrowded public animal shelters. Lange and a group of dedicated staff and volunteers works and will continue working everyday to help homeless animals
Nadya Rousseau
“We want the Jazz Bakery to remain visible and viable to the community and to provide access and equity which is very important to us,” says Price.
To keep with the tradition of helping those around her, Ruth is partnering with the Lange Foundation in order to create a once in a lifetime experience.
A few years ago, she adopted a dog from this Southern California foundation, dedicated to saving impounded companion animals. Touched by their mission to take care and prepare them for their journey to a new loving family, she is set on providing others with the same opportunity.
The dogs they rescue come to them in all shapes and sizes. Some are old, some are strays and some have a history of abuse and neglect. Thousands are sent every year to shelters in Los Angeles due to the limited number of homes available to them.
Unfortunately, many require surgery and spend their last days in excruciating pain. The Lange foundation takes as many in, even if that means that the surgery bills rack up and become overwhelming. Nevertheless, they keep their eye on the goal which is to give a future to those who have already been born and abandoned. In their eyes, animal shelters are intended to be a place of refuge. A place where pets don’t have to live in crowded cages before being euthanized.
With this in mind, the Jazz Bakery will host a unique event a unique event that will highlight the founders' perspectives on their respective passions and what's next for both organizations
The collaboration takes place on Facebook, Sunday June 27th at 2 P.M PST, where both heads of the organizations, Ruth and Gillian, talk about the merging of two different worlds, the one of music and animals, coming together in full force in order to create something beautiful.
The goal of this fireside lifestream is to raise as many funds as possible and to allow the people tuning in to adopt different dogs. These tax deductible donations will be shared between both non-profits, helping the community in two different ways.
Armed with a personality of their own, the puppies are set to be revealed one after another, giving each one the opportunity to present itself and take the spotlight it deserves. Find more about this content on the Jazz Bakery’s social media.
Join the livestream event here and learn more about the Jazz Bakery and the Lange Foundation.
About Ruth Price and the Jazz Bakery:
Ruth Price is an American Jazz singer and director of the Jazz Bakery which she founded in 1992. Ruth has decades of accomplishments in the jazz music genre and culture. She has performed with famed jazz performers and acts and has a wide discography under her belt. It is through her uncompromising vision that the Jazz Bakery has achieved international fame as they host world wide jazz talent and help educate the next generation of jazz musicians.
About the Lange Foundation:
The Lange Foundation (a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization) was founded in 1993 by Gillian Lange, recipient of the 1980 City of Los Angeles St. Francis of Assisi award for her rescue work with impounded animals since 1974. Lange founded the Amanda Foundation in 1975. To date the two Foundations have rescued and placed over 27,000 cats, dogs and horses who would otherwise have been destroyed in overcrowded public animal shelters. Lange and a group of dedicated staff and volunteers works and will continue working everyday to help homeless animals
Nadya Rousseau
Alter New Media LLC
+1 310-853-3798
email us here