Former Assisted Living Employee Arrested for Striking 87-Year-Old Alzheimer’s Resident in the Face

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “It is incredibly sad to see a caregiver abuse a patient. Floridians utilize assisted living facilities once they are no longer able to take care of themselves and trust that caregivers will help, not harm them. The suspect in this case has been apprehended and will have to face a court and answer for these reprehensible acts.”

According to an MFCU investigation, a personal aide not employed by the facility informed the resident’s family of unexplainable bruising on the resident’s body. The facility did not have an explanation or report on any incidents that may have caused the bruising. As a result, a family member of the victim placed a hidden camera in the victim’s room to find answers. One week later, the family member retrieved video footage that shows Todd-Molina pulling the resident’s hair and forcing the resident’s head back toward the pillow. On a separate occasion, video footage revealed Todd-Molina slapping the resident in the face and subsequently pulling the resident’s hair down toward the pillow.

Todd-Molina faces two counts of abuse of an elderly disabled adult. Both counts are third-degree felonies punishable by up to five years in prison. The Office of the State Attorney in the 11th Judicial Circuit will prosecute the case.