Crypto Asset Rating Inc. Is Going Live with Its Advance Rating Platform for Rating Crypto Assets

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crypto Asset Rating Inc (CAR INC), a US-based Fintech company, is excited to announce the launch of the Advanced Rating Platform for rating crypto assets. CAR INC has constructed a revolutionary and proprietary advanced rating system to bring transparency, auditability, and astringent rating governance structure. The comprehensive rating framework is comprised of 125 rating parameters which are grouped into 15 categories.The advanced rating platform will help investors understand the long-term viability, credibility, and risk associated with crypto assets and objective analysis of the company issuing the asset."We are thrilled and delighted with our Advance Rating Platform going live," said Pramod Attarde, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Crypto Asset Rating Inc. “With the team of industry experts, we have designed a comprehensive platform which is independent, ethical, transparent, and unbiased. This platform will enable investors with impartial and objective analysis of crypto assets to make the right investment decision. We are confident to make a significant difference in the digital economy by transforming global capital markets."CAR has identified four broad risk categories of evaluation for advance rating platforms - Business Risk, Legal Risk, Technology Risk, and Financial Risk, which will ideally give investors an accurate estimation of risk. These risk categories provide a structured way of analyzing crypto assets. The company has adopted a multi-layer approach to ensure that each crypto asset passes through multiple risk evaluation layers to authenticate rating scores. CAR’s robust engine has internal and external analysts who contribute their analysis as part of the rating process. Furthermore, the final rating committee does a rigorous review on the well-defined rating grid, and then the rating is issued. The rating scores are divided into three grades – investment grade, speculative grade, and vulnerable grade.The company follows a strict rating governance framework that any individual involved in the rating process cannot influence. Therefore, the company aspires to provide its assigned rating with the highest credibility in the investment community. CAR regularly reviews the rating and revises the rating to ensure that it is relevant to the company's existing conditions and market.The ratings are forward-looking opinions about the risk of investment in different crypto assets. CAR’s rating opinions are based on analysis by experienced professionals who evaluate and interpret information received from the crypto asset issuers and other available sources to form a considered opinion.The Fintech firm helps investors identify suitable investment opportunities and helps in understanding the credibility of different products by using CAR’s powerful rating platform. It considers all major qualitative and quantitative factors and helps investors assess the risk related to the asset.About Crypto Asset Rating Inc.Crypto Asset Rating Inc. is driven to plug the gaps in the Fintech market and connect the governance institutions with the existing and new thought leaders of the Fintech industry.Our product network includes one of the transcendent and innovative products in the crypto industry – Tokenization Asset Platform (TAP) , a Software as a Service (SaaS) that offers the process of creating, issuing, managing, and converting an asset to digital securities. TAP does this by leveraging tokenization technology to fractionalize ownership of equities, bonds, shares, and commercial/residential real estate. Crypto Business World - the company's quality content platform for all updates in the crypto market. It integrates in-house and external content to deliver subject matter across all platforms—news and articles, videos and podcasts, analysis reports, and press releases.Keeping the Fintech world's prospects in the upcoming years, Crypto Asset Rating Inc. has isolated planning to develop other Fintech products and services like Crypto Index, Exchange Rating, Sovereign Rating, and ETF rating that procures revenue potential.

