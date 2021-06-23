Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 535 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,747 in the last 365 days.

Former Corrections Officer Indicted, Accused of Official Misconduct

COCKE COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of a former Cocke County corrections officer accused of conspiring to harm an inmate.

On December 9th, at the request of 4th District Attorney General James Dunn, TBI special agents began investigating allegations involving Joseph Tyree (DOB 6/13/97). During the course of the investigation, agents determined that Tyree, while serving as a corrections officer for the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office, conspired to have a male inmate assaulted. Further investigation revealed that on December 3, 2020, several inmates carried out Tyree’s request, causing bodily harm to the victim.

On Monday, the Cocke County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Tyree with one count of Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Assault, one count of Official Misconduct, and one count of Official Oppression. Today, he was arrested and booked into the Cocke County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

Former Corrections Officer Indicted, Accused of Official Misconduct

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.