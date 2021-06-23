Veritas Global: What to Know about Vehicle Service Contracts

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A vehicle service contract can be a good thing to have if you need some extra coverage for your car's repair bills. However, it's important to know beforehand what exactly you receive when you buy a vehicle service contract.

We'll be going over what you need to know about these contracts and what to look for.

Vehicle Service Contracts Are Not Warranties

It's true that you'll often hear vehicle service contracts referred to as "extended warranties.” While warranties and vehicle service contracts do have some similarities, these two contracts are not legally considered to be the same thing.

The main difference between a warranty and a vehicle service contract is that warranties are bought at the same time as a new car is purchased and are usually included in the cost of the vehicle. Warranties also go into effect as soon as the car is bought.

In contrast, vehicle service contracts can be bought at any time after you buy your car and are an additional cost on top of your vehicle and its original warranty. They also kick in after the original warranty has expired.

Vehicle Service Contracts Offer a Wide Range of Coverage

Another difference between warranties and vehicle service contracts is that warranties usually just offer free repairs for a variety of different issues. With vehicle service contracts, the coverage can go far beyond that.

A vehicle service contract may essentially be an extension of your original warranty, increasing the time or distance you can travel while still being covered for the cost of any repairs you might need.

Other vehicle service contracts might add on coverage for things that your warranty doesn't cover, such as oil changes, fluid top-ups, and filter replacements.

In addition, a really comprehensive vehicle service contract may offer other bonuses. These could include free roadside assistance in the case of a breakdown, compensation for expenses caused by an inconvenient breakdown, and the ability to transfer your coverage from one car to another one.

Manufacturers and Third-Parties Offer Vehicle Service Contracts

Both manufacturers and third-party companies sell vehicle service contracts, and there are advantages and disadvantages to getting your contract from each.

If you get your contract from the manufacturer, you have the advantage of knowing that you'll always be getting OEM parts for your repairs. The disadvantage, however, is that manufacturers only let you claim your free repairs at authorized repair centers.

With third-party companies like Veritas Global Protection, however, you don't necessarily know where they source their parts from. Nonetheless, suppose you can determine that you're dealing with a trustworthy company (which usually isn't too hard). In that case, you can safely assume that any repairs covered by the company will be reliable.

Third-party companies also provide much more flexible coverage for their services than manufacturers, so it can be a lot easier with a third-party company to get coverage for your repairs at whatever repair shops are near you.