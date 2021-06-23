/EIN News/ -- HONG KONG, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MobiusTrend, the fintech market research organization, recently released a research report "WIMI Hologram Related Concepts Are Receiving More and More Attention, Thanks to the Acceleration of Intelligent Driving Applications". With the rapid application and popularity of 5G, big data, AI, edge computing and other technologies, the interconnection of everything has become the trend, offering new development opportunities to the automotive industry. Since the birth of automobiles more than 100 years ago, automobiles have been upgraded from traditional transportation to high-level intelligent terminals. The form of human-vehicle interaction has undergone several disruptive changes, from the cold center console to the vehicle networking and then to the evolution of intelligent car in the 5G era. No one would have thought that the Internet technology which is used in cellphones will be applied in cars, apparently the development track of various industries being always so amazingly similar.



China's automotive industry has entered the "era of intelligent electric vehicles". Today, the intelligent, software, digital and other elements of the automotive industry have been redefined, and the development of intelligent driving applications have been speeding up. What is intelligent driving? It refers that the car is equipped with advanced sensors, controllers, actuators, communication modules and other devices to assist the driver in the control of the vehicle, and even the driver is completely replaced to achieve the driverless function. The best functional value of intelligent driving lies in safety, efficiency and comfort, in which safety is always the priority of driving. Intelligent driving can help drivers reduce the hidden dangers of traffic accidents. Cars are always equipped with Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) system in earlier times, which detects and identifies the vehicle through a camera. When it detects a possible collision, it will use sound and warning lights to alert the driver to avoid it.

For now, the development of China's transportation sector is facing many obstacles. The rate of traffic accidents due to human causes accounts for 90%; traffic congestion causes an economic cost of about 4,013 yuan per capita per year in Beijing alone; the parking space gap in large cities in China is more than 70% on average, which means the problem of difficult parking is becoming increasingly prominent. However, the introduction of intelligent driving in the automotive industry is expected to solve these difficulties. With higher safety, intelligent driving can effectively reduce the rate of traffic accidents; with high efficiency, low cost and collaborative transportation system, intelligent driving can facilitate smooth traffic flow; and with high comfort, intelligent driving can reduce the burden of driving. Totally, intelligent driving reconfigures the revolution of the automotive industry.

Currently, the intelligent driving level the industry generally follows is classified according to the intelligent driving technology. For L4 and above intelligent driving cars, the responsible body is the car manufacturer; for L3,the driver is only replaced under specific conditions and he needs to drive in time when the system fails; for L2 and below level, intelligent driving is usually defined as ADAS (Assisted Driving), namely assisting the driver. Along with the increase and popularity of intelligent driving, it is predicted that from 2019 to 2027, the global ADAS market will grow at an average annual rate of 20.7% and is expected to become a $100 billion market. The mainstream enterprises is very optimistic about the future application of automotive intelligent driving, and attach great importance to the development of intelligent driving product. As for the Chinese enterprises, representative technology enterprises such as ArcSoft and Minieye enter the intelligent driving field based on recognition algorithms; different from them, giant technology enterprises such as Huawei and Baidu enter the automotive industry across the border by using strategy to drive the business.

Other than the above enterprises in the layout of intelligent driving, WiMi Hologram Cloud, the leading enterprise in holographic technology, started from the development of ADAS products to develop L4 intelligent driving, so as to achieve fully automatic driving. According to reports, WiMi Hologram Cloud was founded in 2015. After 5 years' hard working, it is listed on the US Nasdaq successfully in April 2020. WiMi Hologram Cloud is focused on holographic cloud services, such as the onboard AR holographic HUD, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head wear light field holographic devices, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation, etc. WiMi Hologram Cloud is a holographic cloud integrated technology solution provider, covering multiple sectors of holographic AR technology, such as holographic onboard AR technology, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic visual semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic AR SDK payment and interactive holographic communication, etc.

Currently, WiMi Hologram Cloud is quantifying a holographic AR navigation system for cars. The most outstanding characteristic of the holographic AR navigation system built into cars is that it can project stereoscopic images on the basis of the real road surface and adjust to the driver's specific perspective to provide accurate driving navigation. By this holographic AR navigation system, the driver can see a vivid and accurate hologram, and the navigation information is adjusted in real time according to driving speed. At the same time, the system can also alert the driver to road emergencies through the windshield. The traditional HUD (Head Up Display) flat-screen display is to indirectly project images onto the windshield through the fixed LCD screen on the dashboard, while WiMi Hologram Cloud holographic AR technology is to display a stereoscopic scene through the windshield. The display technology has AR navigation functions, such as displaying lane, destination, speed and other information. In addition, WiMi Hologram Cloud integrated ADAS has the Advanced Driving Assistant System (ADAS) function, assisting drivers timely when lane departure warning and accident warning are given. The ADAS function is expected to become richer in commercial use.

WiMi Hologram Cloud states it will continue to expand AR display technology for multi-scene applications in onboard sectors, such as adding functions to display people, objects, drivers, bike lanes and sidewalks. And it will also work with automotive companies to develop more advanced ADAS functions, such as rear side warning system and highway assisted driving system. It is expected that with the integration of multi-network connectivity technology and network connection functions, WiMi holographic AR display technology will also provide real-time data such as traffic signals, information about surrounding vehicles, and road or weather conditions.

As of this year, WiMi Hologram Cloud has been found for six years and has become a leading holographic platform in China. WiMi Hologram Cloud havs established a relatively complete holographic technology research and development system, a holographic content production and reserve system, and a holographic commercialization system. In the intelligent electric era, WiMi holographic R&D level has met a breakthrough, which is "WiMi HoloPulse LiDAR", a 3D holographic pulse LiDAR product for optical holographic applications, so as to further expand WiMi Hologram Cloud's holographic product portfolio matrix. WiMi HoloPulse LiDAR is a multi-functional holographic pulse LiDAR sensor with a wide visual field of detection and long detection range, and it has an unique scanning mode, small size and light weight. What's more, WiMi HoloPulse LiDAR has a cloud interface, so it doesn't need to connect an adapter box when operating. The LiDAR solution of WiMi HoloPulse LiDAR provides a software development kit to accompany the hardware product, including target detection, classification and counting function. Combined with software recognition algorithms, this solution can provide solutions for many fields (autonomous driving, intelligent robotics, drones, medical imaging, IoT, traffic management, 3D printing, etc.). The LiDAR market size will grow significantly and the market for automotive intelligent driving applications will be rapidly expanded.

The reshaping of the deeper structure triggered by intelligent electric vehicles has clearly been accelerated. Now, China has also introduced relevant policies to support intelligent electric vehicles. In 2020, China's eleven ministries and commissions jointly released the "Intelligent Vehicle Innovation Development Strategy", which has clearly pointed out that intelligent driving cars are a national strategic development direction. The strategy includes three points: (a) intelligent cars have become a strategic direction for the development of the global automotive industry; (b) the development of intelligent cars has important strategic significance for China; (c) China has strategic advantages in the development of intelligent vehicles. Local governments also attach importance to the development of intelligent driving, so they have published various encouragement and support policies. For example, supporting enterprises' R&D of intelligent driving technology; by continuously expanding the scale of intelligent driving demonstration applications to drive industrial development with demonstration applications.

About MobiusTrend

MobiusTrend Group is a leading market research organization in Hong Kong. They have built one of the premier proprietary research platforms on the financial market, emphasizing on emerging growth companies and paradigm-shifting businesses. MobiusTrend team is professional in market research reports, industry insights, and financing trends analysis. For more information, please visit http://www.mobiustrend.com/

Media contact

Company: MobiusTrend Research

Contact: Trends & Insights Team

E-Mail: cs@mobiustrend.com

Website: http://www.mobiusTrend.com