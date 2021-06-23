Custom-Built Dustin Miller Sculpture “Evolve” Installed in Florida Residential Community
EINPresswire.com/ -- A large sculpture, titled “Evolve” by renowned metal sculpture artist Dustin Miller, is publicly displayed at a Port St. Lucie, Florida apartment community. Springs at Tradition Apartments commissioned the piece as part of their public sculpture project.
Dustin Miller showcases his latest metal creation at Springs at Tradition Apartments, a luxury apartment community in Port St. Lucie, Florida. The large stainless steel sculpture, dubbed “Evolve,” was commissioned by the community for their public sculpture project to beautify the environment.
Drawing on Abstract and Elemental Inspirations
Dustin Miller was first approached by Springs at Tradition Apartments in 2019. The commissioned sculpture is now displayed inside the community for residents and visitors to enjoy.
“The purpose of this piece was to give the residents and nearby passing viewers [the ability] to see something abstract that fits in with the tropical contemporary environment,” said Miller.
He noted that his goal in making the piece was to make it fun to look at from all angles, spark curiosity, and bring a sense of peace to viewers. Miller achieves this by designing Evolve to seemingly change in shape based on one’s viewing angle. The large sculpture looks as if it comes to life as people move around while viewing it.
Bringing Large Sculptures to Life
A quarter inch of round stainless steel served as the installation’s skeleton. This base was then cut into various angles and molded to fit the frame.
Miller used a flap disc grinder to painstakingly add texture to the sculpture. The texture gives each part the illusion of deep waves moving along the metal surface.
Handcrafted from stainless steel and finished with a satin powder coat, Evolve is a sculpture designed to withstand weathering. Miller specifically chose the materials to ensure his showpiece is resistant to the Atlantic Ocean’s salty air.
Fans of Miller’s work can visit Springs at Tradition Apartments in Port St. Lucie, Florida to see Evolve and appreciate its craftsmanship.
About Dustin Miller
Dustin Miller is an acclaimed, self-taught metal sculpture artist originally from Quincy, Illinois. He is also the founder and featured artist of the Dustin Miller Gallery in Clearwater, Florida. His sculptures reflect the different elements of the earth, which Miller credits as his source of inspiration.
Miller primarily uses aluminum to create his abstract masterpieces to ensure the sculpture will never rust. He has extensive experience working with various people and organizations. Some of his most notable clients include the Hilton Hotels, HGTV, Netflix, and the Reebok Crossfit Games.
To get a free project consultation or to schedule gallery appointments, visit dustinmillergallery.com.
