NCLC's Homeowner Rights During Covid-19 Pandemic

The National Consumer Law Center, Inc. has created a free chapter on Homeowner Rights During the Covid-19 Pandemic. This Chapter covers issues such as Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, Federal Housing Agency (FHA), VA, and USDA mortgage loans, state-based pandemic-related relief, portfolio and private label securities, and foreclosures.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.