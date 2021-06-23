Daryush Parvinbenam Explains How Mindfulness Can Help Trauma Survivors
Daryush Parvinbenam recently explained how mindfulness can aid trauma survivors.COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mindfulness has been proven to have countless positive mental and physical effects on individuals of all backgrounds. Clinical psychotherapist Daryush Parvinbenam recently discussed how mindfulness can improve the lives of individuals dealing with varying kinds of trauma.
Trauma is a blanket term, because trauma can take many mental and physical forms. It can be caused by any number of circumstances ranging from childhood neglect and community violence to intense grief or a life-altering accident. Daryush Parvinbenam explained that mindfulness can help individuals deal with all types of trauma.
"Mindfulness can have many positive effects on the brain," Daryush Parvinbenam said. "Scans of the brain have shown that mindfulness meditative acts have helped increase the amount of gray matter in the brain. This is the area of the brain that is linked to 'fight or flight’ responses. It also helps control behaviors and emotions."
Mindfulness meditation has been directly linked to calming worry and providing clearer paths of thinking. This allows individuals to more calmly handle memories associated with the trauma they're battling. Daryush Parvinbenam explained that practicing mindfulness mediation doesn't mean all thoughts of the trauma will disappear. This practice simply allows you to process information and memories more clearly.
"Being mindful involves remaining focused on the current moment and being nonjudgmental," Parvinbenam said. "Meditation has long been one of the most popular ways to reach a state of mindfulness. Meditation creates connections in the brain that are able to create a sense of calm and awareness."
Parvinbenam offered a few mindfulness exercises he has found to help with trauma. These include activities like gentle yoga, muscle relaxation, mindful walks, deep breathing programs, and of course, mediation. He added that even the simple act of mindful eating can help reduce the symptoms caused by traumatic experiences and events.
"Trauma is very much based in the past," Daryush Parvinbenam said. "Mindfulness brings individuals battling trauma back to the present moment. This can pull them out of a challenging cycle of reliving those traumatic moments time and time again. The goal is to become psychologically and emotionally present."
Parvinbenam finished by stating that someone suffering from trauma may want a professional to help them begin mindfulness practices. A professional can offer effective mindfulness exercises, such as guided meditations that have been designed specifically for trauma. A mental health professional also has the stabilization skills that may be needed if certain emotions are aroused. Starting with the help of a professional can provide you with the tactics needed to continue mindfulness work on your own.
