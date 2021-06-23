Navy Veteran’s Christian Book Delivers Motivational Messages
Russell Harper II's "Gods Posts, Truth Lives In Us All" shows inspirational meaning of Christ's life
God has always loved you from the day you were born, the world was not intended to be the end for any of us.”ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Depression tripled in United States adults due to COVID-19 stressors, according to a Boston University study. America and the whole world has been through perilous times, and it is in moments such as these when people seek the comfort and inspiration needed to continue on. And that is what author Russell Harper II delivers with his book, "Gods Posts, Truth Lives in Us All."
— Russell Harper II
"Are you depressed about the world? Do you want answers as to why all this confusion and hate and violence is here? Do you feel guilty for something that you did or said to someone, does something in your past haunt you?" Harper asks. With his book he provides answers to these questions, which he derived from Scripture. He states that "Gods Posts, Truth Lives in Us All" is for those hungry for the truth and that this truth is within God's word in the Bible, coursed through the Holy Spirit.
Harper touches people, reassuring them in life's darker moments, showing them that wherever they are in life they can still reach out to Jesus Christ. No matter how lost they feel, Christ's promises are there, Harper explains in his book. A U.S. Navy veteran, throughout his military career Harper has felt Christ's presence with him and even in the low points of his life this faith helped him pick himself up and persevere. This gift, this strength and inspiration, is what he shares to his readers.
"Gods Posts, Truth Lives In Us All" contains universally-relatable messages of faith and motivation. Additionally, Harper explores the challenges he personally experienced, along with the struggles his friends have endured. Harper wrote this book for those who are facing similar difficulties as well as for those who have not yet accepted Christ and do not know where else to turn to in their lives.
"God has always loved you from the day you were born, the world was not intended to be the end for any of us." Harper says.
About the Author
A born again Christian since he was 13 years old, Russell Harper II has had a career in the U.S. Navy and has experienced life's highs and lows. He has accepted Christ's guidance into his life and endeavors to share it with others. He has had radio interviews with Dr. Angela B. Chester and has been interviewed in a Veteran's Administration program called "My Life, My Story" where they delved into his naval career as well as his faith and writing.
BookTrail Agency
BookTrail Agency
+1 888-446-3094
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn