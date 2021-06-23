Osteopath Chiropractor Marks 5th Anniversary At Reading, Berkshire Location

/EIN News/ -- Caversham, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berkshire based Reflex Spinal Health recently celebrated the 5th anniversary of their current location, situated at 17 Church Road, Reading. The clinic is eager to welcome new patients who wish to take advantage of all the progress the team has made over the past five years.

"We wanted to reach out to our community to celebrate this special milestone in our history serving the Reading community. As of June 2021, we have now been running for sixteen excellent years, the last five of which have been in our current centre. This is a great moment to look back at our principles and what separates us from other Reading chiropractors and osteopaths," states Andrew Green of Reflex Spinal Health. He adds, "We are eager to continue serving our community during the upcoming years, and we will strive to maintain the high standards and commitment that our patients have already come to expect from us."

The Reflex Spinal Health team passionately promotes a healthy life, starting with a healthy spine. This goes far beyond providing a service, as they believe that this is not enough to help their patients achieve wellness. They teach and encourage their clients to adopt healthier lifestyles that, complemented by the award-winning chiropractic care on offer, help them get from pain to relief. It is not just about meeting new health goals but also keeping and making a habit out of the practices that will maintain the renewed sense of well-being.

Green states, "At Reflex Spinal Health, we love seeing our patients feel alive. We will teach you all about the things that you should avoid that can be harmful to your health, while also showing you what you can do to help relieve common daily-life strains. For all of the big-picture stuff and recurring pains, you can always count on the expertise and excellence of our Reading chiropractors."

Reflex Spinal Health offers chiropractic care services that include osteopathy, massage therapy and spinal rehabilitation treatment. They provide pain relief for many musculoskeletal conditions and other common symptoms which include back pain, neck pain, sciatica and headaches (including migraines). Cutting-edge K-Laser Therapy (for a wide variety of conditions) is also available.

The local clinic works with athletes of all types, helping resolve sports injuries caused by a range of conditions that chiropractic attention and osteopathy has been shown to improve. Injuries of this nature are typically handled by the clinic's lead chiropractor, Andrew Green, as he has a particular interest in sports work.

Green completed the post-graduate International Certified Chiropractic Sports Practitioner (ICCSP) course and has previously been selected to work as a member of the London 2012 Olympics medical team as a chiropractor. He has worked with multiple junior and senior international rowers and has worked with both Crystal Palace Football Club and Reading Football Club.

He says, "Pain management, correction and returning you to your optimal function are our goals. We would love to be your first choice when searching for a chiropractor, as we consider ourselves to be among the best chiropractors, osteopaths and massage therapists in Reading Berkshire."

Reflex Spinal Health has previously won the Health & Wellbeing Award for the Thames Valley region. This reflects their passion to deliver the best clinical care and customer service that they can. They have also received several patient testimonials that attest to the excellence of their services. They are one of the best-rated osteopath chiropractors in Reading.

One of the most recent testimonials, shared on the Google platform, narrates the experience of Helly Nunez. Their review says, "They are amazing! I had pain in my back for too many years, tried different therapies and doctors, [nothing worked]. Everyone told me it was nothing or that they didn't understand what was going on with me. But this place is amazing! Thank you, Zoe, for listening to me and being so professional and caring. All the staff here are amazing!"

The clinic's website offers more details on Reflex Spinal Health and the services they offer. Interested parties may reach out to Andrew Green to follow up on any inquiries. Similarly, patients may schedule an appointment through the clinic’s official website. Learn more here: Reading chiropractor Near Me.

