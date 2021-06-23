Secretary Cardona: Title IX the 'Strongest Tool' in Protecting Educational Opportunities Free from Sex Discrimination

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona today issued the following statement in recognition of the 49th anniversary of the Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972, commonly known as "Title IX."

"Today marks 49 years since the passage of Title IX, the strongest tool we have to protect every student's right to equal access to educational opportunities free from sex discrimination. Because of this landmark rule, our nation has made important progress toward realizing our self-concept as a land of opportunity for all—from increasing equality in science, technology, engineering and math education; to enabling and encouraging more women and girls to participate in sports; to ensuring fairer funding in athletic programs; to protecting students from sex discrimination, including sexual violence. Amid this progress, we recognize there is still more to do, when we know that students still experience harassment, exclusion from school activities, and other forms of discrimination that stand in the way of them reaching their full potential and their dreams. I'm proud of the actions the Biden-Harris Administration has taken so far in ensuring that Title IX protects the civil rights of all students, including LGBTQ+ students, in our schools and on college campuses. As Secretary of Education, I am committed to ensuring Title IX works for all students and provides equal access to opportunities that will enrich students' educational experiences and their futures."

***

In observance of Title IX's 49th anniversary, the U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights today issued a Dear Educator Letter and, in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division, a new fact sheet: Confronting Anti-LGBTQI+ Harassment in Schools: A Resource for Students and Families.

The Department of Education's Dear Educator Letter is available here.

The Department of Education and the Department of Justice's fact sheet, Confronting Anti-LGBTQI+ Harassment in Schools: A Resource for Students and Families, is available here.