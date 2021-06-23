EMS and ODM Market to Touch USD 1106.3 Billion at 8.62% CAGR by 2025 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

/EIN News/ -- New York, US, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “EMS and ODM Market - Information by Product, Application and Region - Forecast till 2027” the market was valued at USD 620.02 billion in 2018; it is expected to reach USD 1106.3 Billion by 2025, at a 8.62% CAGR.

Market Scope:

Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) are provided by companies that design, manufacture, assemble, and distribute electronic test components & printed circuit boards (PCB) assemblies and offer repair/return services for such assemblies and components for OEMs (original equipment manufacturers). The concept is also referred to as ECM (electronics contract manufacturing).

An ODM (original design manufacturer) is a company that designs and manufactures a product based on the existing specifications and design. ODM companies acquire original specifications from end users and accordingly design the products. These companies offer the other companies or the supplier the capacity to get their product built sans having to design the hardware and investing in production facilities completely.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8077

Dominant Key Players on EMS and ODM market covered are:

Sanmina Corporation (US)

Jabil Inc. (US)

Flex Ltd (Singapore)

UMC Electronics Co. Ltd (Japan)

Zollner Elektronik AG (Germany)

Venture Corporation Ltd (Singapore)

Shenzhen Kaifa Technology Co. Ltd (China)

Universal Scientific Industrial Co. Ltd (China)

New Kinpo Group (Taiwan)

Foxconn Technology Co. Ltd (Taiwan)

Market USP exclusively encompassed:

Market Drivers

According to the MRFR report, there are numerous factors that are propelling the EMS and ODM industry share. Some of these include the cumulative demand for consumer electronics products and the rapidly expanding semiconductor industry.

Market Restraints

On the contrary, the high cost of EMS equipment and maintenance may limit the global EMS and ODM market growth over the forecast period.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (119 Pages) on EMS and ODM:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/ems-odm-market-8077

Segmentation of Market covered in the research:

The Market Research Future report offers an inclusive analysis of the EMS and ODM market based on application and product.

By product, the EMS and ODM market is segmented into ODM and EMS. Of these, the EMS is predicted to lead the market over the forecast period. It was valued at USD 435.65 billion and is likely to grow at a high CAGR.

By application, the EMS and ODM market is segmented into medical, industrial, consumer, computer, communication, and others. Of these, the communication segment will dominate the market over the forecast period and at a high CAGR. Meanwhile, the computer segment will have the second-largest share.

Share your Queries:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/8077

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global EMS and ODM market is bifurcated into Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, and Rest of the World. Of these, the APAC region will dominate the market over the forecast period.

The global EMS and ODM market in North America is predicted to have favorable growth over the forecast period. The US-based vendors are improving profitability via the expansion of their business areas in industrial, automotive, and medical sectors.

The global EMS and ODM market in Europe is predicted to have notable growth over the forecast period, and that in RoW is predicted to have sound growth over the forecast period.

To Buy:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=8077

Industry Updates

March 2021 - EMS coverage has now been expanded in Benton Co.

COVID-19 Analysis

The spread of the COVID-19 virus has impacted the EMS market and the ODM market significantly across the globe. Its rapid spread has initiated lockdowns and physical distancing in different countries that resulted in the supply chain disruption and the closure of several manufacturing plants. The slowdown in the production of the new product by the ODMs has severely affected the growth of the end use industries that have hindered market growth.

Industry players the world over are focused to lower operational costs for survival in the EMS and ODM market. The future manufacturing operations of such industry players in the post-lockdown era are likely to boost the market growth. The supportive government policies and relaxations in the lockdowns are likely to have positive growth in the market. The adoption of remote working policies by industry players to stop the spread of the virus at the workplace is likely to positively influence the EMS and ODM market. The demand for ODM and EMS products is likely to go up owing to the growing adoption of advanced technologies in the electronics and automotive sectors.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global EMS and ODM Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/report/covid-19-impact-ems-odm-market

Related Reports:

Global Electronic Films Market Research Report: Information by Material (Polymer, ITO, Metal Mesh and others), Films Type (PET, ETFE, PFA, PTFE, TCFs, Copper Films and others), Application (Electronic Display, PCBs, Semiconductors and others) and Region (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) - Forecast till 2027

Global Electronic Chemicals Market: Information by Product (Atmospheric and Specialty Gases, Photoresist Chemicals, Wet Chemicals, Solvents and Others), Application (Integrated Circuits (ICs) and Semiconductor, Photovoltaic (PV), Printed Circuit Boards and Others) and Region Forecast till 2027

Global Power Electronics Market Research Report: By Component (Diodes, Thyristor (Silicon Controlled Rectifier (SCR), MCT (MOS-Controlled Thyristor), Gate Turn-Off Transistor (GTO)), MOSFET, AC/DC Converter, Static Switches, Others), Wafer Type (Silicon, Gallium Nitride (GaN), SiC, Others), Wafer Material (P-Type, N-Type), Wafer Size (300mm, 150mm, 200mm, 450mm and Above), Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, IT & Telecommunications, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial, Transportation, Energy & Utilities, Others) - Forecast till 2027

Global Electronic Load Market Research Report: Information By Voltage (Low and High), Application (Aerospace, Defence & Government Services, Automotive, Energy, Wireless Communication and Infrastructure and Others), Current Type (AC and DC) and Region – Forecast till 2027

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Contact Market Research Future +1 628 258 0071(US) +44 2035 002 764(UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com