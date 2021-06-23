Record Number of Abstracts for NAFEMS World Congress 2021

NAFEMS World Congress 2021

This Year’s Hybrid World Congress from the International Association for the Engineering Analysis, Modelling & Simulation Community will be the largest so far.

We’re now excited to be introducing the hybrid event approach within our community to ensure that the World Congress will again be the premier event on the calendar of the simulation world.” — Tim Morris - NAFEMS CEO

HAMILTON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 23, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- NAFEMS , the International Association for the Engineering Analysis, Modelling and Simulation Community, has received a record-breaking number of abstracts for its upcoming World Congress.The 2021 World Congress , being held as a hybrid event based at the Congress Hub in Salzburg, Austria, this October, has seen over 550 abstracts submitted for consideration, by far the most significant number of submissions ever received for a NAFEMS Congress, and these have now gone through a careful review process to select the best for inclusion in the agenda.The event will be held in conjunction with the 5th International SPDM (Simulation Process & Data Management) Conference, the NAFEMS Multiphysics Simulation Conference, and a dedicated Automotive CAE Symposium, providing attendees with the opportunity to access multiple events with a single registration. Presenters and attendees will have the option to attend in person in Salzburg if restrictions permit or online from wherever they are based.Tim Morris, NAFEMS’ CEO, commented, “The NAFEMS World Congress is our flagship event – it’s the epitome of what we’re about: bringing people together from around the world. A diverse collection of individuals from all manners of persuasion, signifying all industry sectors, using a plethora of different tools and technologies, and representing all the stakeholders within our community – software vendors, industrial practitioners and researchers alike. It’s a neutral forum for the free exchange of information, directly supporting the underlying cause of NAFEMS by inspiring more effective use of the available simulation technologies by this wide and varied audience.”Since the first NAFEMS Congress in 1989, the event has become a key fixture in the analysis and simulation calendar. An independent forum where all end users, consultants, academics and software vendors are equal, this 18th edition of the Congress will be the largest yet. And this year, NAFEMS is pioneering the concept of a hybrid conference for the simulation community, working with partners, sponsors and presenters to bring something truly unique to the engineering analysis and simulation world.“This is the right format for these uncertain times”, said Roger Oswald, Congress Manager. “We’re using one of the most advanced conference centres in Europe to ensure that we can provide a world-class online experience for those who don’t attend in person. And with an unprecedented number of presentations and participants, this will be a unique event. In addition, we’ll be striving to make sure that the networking and interaction tools available to both in-person and online attendees are genuinely engaging, and provide everyone involved with the tools they need to get the most out of the Congress”.“Successful conferences are as much about the informal settings and chance meetings as they are about learning about the latest technology developments or seeing how industry trailblazers are deploying this technology.”, added Tim Morris. “NAFEMS has strived, throughout the recent period, to deliver the best of the best in terms of virtual events, endeavouring to continually evolve what we offer in a virtual setting to provide real engagement and interaction. We’ve had success with this already. We’re now excited to be introducing the hybrid event approach within our community to ensure that the World Congress will again be the premier event on the calendar of the simulation world. And we’re delighted to have so many sponsors who have already given us their vote of confidence by signing up to join us on this novel and exciting journey.”You can view the list of accepted abstracts now at nafems.org/congress , as well as learning more about how you can get involved.Registration will open in the coming weeks, and several sponsorship and exhibition packages are already available. Keynote speakers will be announced shortly, as well as further details of the overall agenda.

NAFEMS World Congress - We've Been Waiting