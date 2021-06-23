Longevity Industry Knowledge and Collaboration Platform Launched to Promote Industry Harmonization, and Stability
Open Access Decentralized Knowledge and Collaboration IT-Platform Launched to Accelerate and Democratize Longevity Industry Collaboration
Longevity.International is a hub for Longevity industry knowledge, networking and collaboration to accelerate the delivery of the Global Longevity Industry's humanitarian and socioeconomic dividends”LONDON, NOT SPECIFIED, UNITED KINGDOM, June 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The international non-profit consortium, Longevity.International, has launched a first-of-its-kind, open-access non-profit decentralized Longevity Industry Knowledge and CollaborationIT-Platform with the aim of promoting a greater degree of synergy, efficient cooperation, anddiscussion among a variety of Longevity Industry participants and stakeholders, includingcompanies, investors, non-profits, academic labs, and R&D hubs, governmental bodies andpolicymakers.
— Ian Inkster
Link to the IT-Platform: www.longevity.international
The project is coordinated by Ian Inkster, head of Policy for Biogerontology Research Foundation, and its current list of institutional co-founders include Cambridge UniversityLongevity Society (UK), Oxford University Society for Ageing and Longevity (UK), KitalysInstitute (USA), the International Longevity Alliance(Global), Vetek Association (Israel) TheMillennium Project (Washington, D.C., USA), Aging Analytics Agency (UK), GerontologyResearch Group (USA), Aging Intervention Foundation (USA), Aging Metrics (USA), Hype50+(Brazil), Ibero-American Futurists Network (Spain and Portugal), Canadian LongevityAssociation (Canada), the Gerontology Section of the Moscow Society of Naturalists (Russia),World Future Society Venezuela,World Future Society Spain,World Future Society Mexico,London Longevity Society (UK), Longevity Swiss Association (Switzerland), CanadianLongevity Alliance (Canada) and the Biogerontology Research Foundation (UK).
The IT-Platform has been launched with a number of validated, ready-to-use core components and functionalities, including:
●Global Longevity Ecosystem: an interactive open-source database of 20,000 Longevity companies, 10,000 investors, 15,000 Longevity personalities and thought-leaders, and several thousand R&D hubs and academic labs, developed and donated on behalf of Aging Analytics Agency. The database contains dozens of interactive mindmaps showing sector and regional categorization and distribution, and advanced search capabilities (allowing users to perform targeted multi-parametric filter and keyword-based searches)
●Longevity Biomarkers Industry Ecosystem It-Platform: an interactive open-source analytical report and IT-Platform providing a comprehensive overview of the global Biomarkers of Aging and Longevity Landscape, including ranking and benchmarking of biomarkers according to ratios of precision and accuracy vs. market-readiness and scalability.
●Longevity Events: a periodically updated interactive database of Longevity conferences, webinars, and events.
●Supercentenarians Landscape Overview 2020: a comprehensive analytical report profiling the top longest-lived, currently living, and socially active supercentenarians.
●Longevity Non-profits: an interactive database of Longevity-focused charities and non-profits, which over the coming months will be expanded to allow for filtered and targeted keyword-based searches, as well as benchmarking of charities according to social impact and monetary efficiency.●Peer-to-Peer Text and Video Networking: a socially-inclusive text chat, forum, and video conferencing environment to allow Longevity Industry participants to connect with one another in a more intelligent, structured, targeted manner.
The non-profit consortium will be working over the coming months to develop, validate and launch several other features, collaborative environments, and functionalities, including:
●Non-profit project crowdfunding ecosystem
●Longevity influencer and thought leader video interviews
●An expertly-curated Longevity Industry news feed segregated according to a variety oftopics
●Longevity Webinar and Virtual Events ecosystem, where institutional participants of the IT-Platform can host Longevity-themed events in a technically simplified way.
Longevity.International is very open to welcoming additional institutional partners of a non-profit nature focused on advancing the growth, stability and collaborative interconnectivity of the global Longevity industry and academic ecosystem, and they are encouraged to get in touch at info@longevity.international.
Meanwhile, commercial organizations interested in supporting the platform are welcome to get in touch to discuss sponsorship options.
About Longevity.International
Longevity.International is an open-source non-profit decentralized knowledge and collaboration platform, to promote more efficient and intelligent collaboration, cooperation, and productive discussion among Longevity Industry players, to accelerate and democratize Longevity industry collaboration and harmonization.
Ian Inkster
Project Coordinator for Longevity.International and BGRF
email us here